Walmart Remains The King Of Groceries, With 30.3% In Dollar Share

Sep. 30, 2023 10:00 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)1 Comment
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • WMT's investment thesis remains robust, attributed to its market leading dollar share of 30.3% as of August 2023, easily eclipsing its competitors.
  • Its comparable sales continue to outperform expectations, well-exceeding the hyper-pandemic/pre-pandemic trends, despite the rising inflation and elevated interest rate environment.
  • Its well-diversified offerings across retail/e-commerce and advertising segments have also demonstrated a high YoY growth cadence as of FQ2'24.
  • WMT has been a shareholder-friendly stock as well, offering a robust mix of capital appreciation and dividend income, thanks to the growing FCF generation.
  • While the stock appears to be retesting its previous resistance, investors may still add accordingly.

The WMT Investment Thesis Remains Robust

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is a stock that requires no introductions, due to its growing eCommerce presence, large retail footprint with over 4K outlets in the US, and over 10.5K outlets globally.

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 10:04 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.41K)
You are sooooo right. I wish I had been invested in WMT instead of in TGT over the past year. However, given the current circumstances and share prices, I not only kept my large position in TGT but added to it on weakness last week as I believe that TGT currently offers a much better dividend that I view as safe, which pays me to wait for the inevitable rise in the price of TGT when everyone forgives and forgets, as well as when TGT and other retailers find a way to avoid excessive "shrink."
