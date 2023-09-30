Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Aehr Test Systems: SiC, GaN And Optical On-Chip Customers Drive Increasing Revenues

Sep. 30, 2023 7:00 AM ETAehr Test Systems (AEHR)
High Sierra Investing profile picture
High Sierra Investing
384 Followers

Summary

  • Aehr Test Systems had a successful fiscal year in 2023 and expects continued growth in 2024.
  • The revenues are anchored by silicon-carbide test market, with projections for 40% annual growth for the next 5-7 years.
  • Existing partnerships in the emerging gallium nitride (Ga-N) market should supply steady revenue growth.
  • On-chip communications should recover with the silicon photonics market, and current partnerships will likely be upgraded from product design and verification to production volume in 2024-2025.

Macro of silicon wafer semiconductor

shih-wei/iStock via Getty Images

For semiconductor fabs, test and burn-in equipment are vital for characterizing the thousands of components that can be manufactured on a single wafer. As a test equipment specialist, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) had an excellent

This article was written by

Using data driven reasoning and market trends to identify strong long-term investments. Focus on identifying value in tech, advanced manufacturing and industrial sectors. Strong preference for growth stocks and highlighting overlooked companies based on solid fundamentals.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEHR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

