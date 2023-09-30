Aehr Test Systems: SiC, GaN And Optical On-Chip Customers Drive Increasing Revenues

shih-wei/iStock via Getty Images

For semiconductor fabs, test and burn-in equipment are vital for characterizing the thousands of components that can be manufactured on a single wafer. As a test equipment specialist, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) had an excellent fiscal year results in 2023. From the 2023 Annual Report released on July 13th, 2023 we see a rosy picture painted of what to expect in 2024. Aehr believes that the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the silicon-carbide (Si-C) wafer market to exceed 40% for the next 5-7 years. The annual report quoted a William Blair forecast for SiC wafers to grow from 220,000 wafers in 2022 to >4.5 M wafers in 2023 (6" wafer equivalents), with an additional estimated demand of 2.8 M wafers in 2030 from other industrial applications. This presents a rapidly growing market for test equipment to ensure part operability and reliability. With the majority of SiC wafer-level burn-in capacity already purchased for EV related products, there is still substantial interest in applying similar screening processes for partners in solar, wind and other industrial solutions.

The Bathtub Curve - early testing at the burn-in stage can catch defective parts in the wafer before tape out, saving time and money (Aehr, EU Power Semiconductor Executive Summit Presentation (09/14/2023))

The importance of test and burn-in have to do with the inherent economics of semiconductors fabrication. Individual part testing can be time-intensive and costly, and performing important screening and characterization tasks at the wafer-level can cut screening time and costs dramatically, ensuring that only the best parts make it out to the end customer. The need for burn-in testing in described by the so-called "bath-tub curve", where the failure rate is highest for the initial burn-in, as well as the end-of-life for a component. Aehr's proprietary FOX systems give the ability to test thousands of devices on multiple wafers in parallel, allowing for the economies of scale required by the semiconductor market.

Despite the success Aehr has had in 2023, I believe that the greatest growth we should expect to see should come not from their traditional SiC customers, but rather two target areas: the emerging gallium nitride (Ga-N) market, and optical communications. I outline my reasoning below. I think that valuation proposition for Aehr is that due to their small size, they are more agile and can strategically invest and partner with leaders in GaN market while it is still developing. GaN applications have been rapidly expanding outside of high-power EV and industrial applications, occupying a niche in the sub-kilowatt (<1000 W) power applications. These applications are generally much broader, including use in solar power inverters, power and conversation and datacenter power management. The high-volume end use requirements underscore the need for efficient large-scale testing at the wafer-level to prevent negative impacts to profitability when facing low-yield after tape out. With multiple customers already expressing interest in GaN test and burn-in systems, Aehr is already well-positioned to capture much of the business in the existing GaN market, with plans to scale up with their customers as the technology matures and expands in parallel to the SiC market. When comparing the profitability of Aehr against its larger competitors in the industry, we see that despite its small size, Aehr matches the profitability of significantly larger companies such as Applied Materials (AMAT) and Teradyne (TER). Despite all three companies enjoying high profit margins and similar return on assets, Aehr is able to support a better CAPEX/sales ratio. In a notoriously difficult market when it comes to the required capex, Aehr is doing extremely well for itself and punching well-above its market cap in terms of efficiency and profitability. Coming out of extensive capex expenditures over the last five years, Aehr is well positioned to capture much of the explosive growth across the large-bandgap SiC/GaN switching semiconductor products that will drive much of current EV boom, solar energy expansion and new electrical infrastructure.

Profitability for the Semiconductor Sector (Seeking Alpha)

Lastly, the guidance from Aehr's 2023 annual report suggests a very exciting new direction for the company - silicon photonics and optical on-chip communications. While the silicon photonics market as a whole dipped significantly during the pandemic, revenues from shipments to silicon photonics companies in 2023 were up 45% YoY spread across multiple customers. It is important to note that the current volume of sales is driven by product design and validation, not production volumes. However, the industry is looking bullish on optical communications as traditional networking is unable to keep up with the incessant desire for faster communication speeds. This seen more clearly with the recent AI boom, where optical interconnects are paramount to ensure that GPUs can access the required data with minimal latency. Due to the long lead-times involved, I believe that large production volumes are likely not be reached until 2025 at the earliest. However, it seems that as Intel, AMD and NVIDIA are all looking ways to incorporate optical communications, this seems like a promising market for Aehr to tap into AI and machine learning growth.

1Y stock price history, with relevant quarterly results (TradingView)

Regarding valuation. I believe that the current price at $46 at the time of writing represents a fair price. With the current trends in continued revenue and profit growth over the last three quarters, I think that assuming a range of 20-30% for the annual revenue growth based on the CAGR of the SiC and GaN wafer segments, the price target for late 2024 should be $50-54. Due to vast size of the semiconductor customers that Aehr works with, the addition of only one or two can continue to support Aehr's continued success in expanding in the test market.

In summary, I believe that Aehr is well-positioned as a supplier of test equipment to capitalize on the growth of the cutting-edge in both the SiC and GaN test markets. Coming out of extensive capex spending over the last 5 years, Aehr is well-positioned to reap many of the benefits with an established customer base and a growing target market. I believe that the current pricing is fair ahead of earnings expected in early October. The results for Q1 2024 should guide expectations for the remainder of 2024, but I expect that based on the fundamentals, Aehr remains a strong buy. If you want exposure to exciting new developments in EVs, renewable solar and wind energy, electrical infrastructure improvements, or the vast industrial applications of power switching electronics driven by SiC and GaN technologies, Aehr is an excellent choice. With an eye to the future, I think that their investments and partnerships with optical on-chip communications may be a huge long-term payout on the AI-boom and continuing strong datacenter growth.