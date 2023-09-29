Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Examining Meta Platforms On A Sum Of The Parts Basis

Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Meta Platforms, Inc. has seen a significant shift in its business model, and we continue to question their allocation of capital.
  • The company's losses in its Reality Labs division continue to be a drag, despite some improvements in other areas of the business.
  • But advertisers have returned to Meta's core Facebook and Instagram platforms, and the tough comps are well behind them.
  • Below we do a deep dive on the sum of the parts of the business. Our math suggests a range of $220-400, but likely to improve over time.
  • We suggest a small 1% position and like the AI optionality. Meta Platforms trades at a~16x forward core earnings (ex-Reality Lab losses).

Mobile display with logo of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram apps in hand against blurred META logotype on white monitor

Kira-Yan

Background

We wrote up Facebook, now Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), back in September 2019 here and recommended it as a solid Compounder and cash flow generator. When the business model had inflected dramatically (for the worse owing

Thomas Lott started as a portfolio manager at a hedge fund in 2003 and has worked as a financial professional for over 30 years. Thomas espouses Graham and Dodd/Buffett style investing, always on the lookout for high-quality equities at attractive valuations. He is a graduate of Vanderbilt University with an MBA from Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management.

Thomas leads the investing group Cash Flow Compounders where, along with NJ Value Investor, he aim to find the best companies in the world that are trading at attractive valuations. Features of Learn more include: their exclusive portfolio of compounders, 2-4 in-depth new ideas a month, live chat, and direct access for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Long GOOG, OMC

Comments (1)

Tetragrammaton
Today, 11:00 AM
This is the best analysis I have seen for some time on META, because it gets to the heart of the problem investors have in evaluating the likely future course of the company. I think it is worth emphasizing that the uncertainties in META’s future are very unusual in companies this large, which usually have developed a more stable and predictable business model.

But a century ago one of the larger companies in Europe was soap manufacturer Lever Brothers, whose founder complained that "Half the money I spend on advertising is wasted, and the trouble is I don't know which half” . Lord Leverhulme’s complaint was about the vast sums his soap company (Lever Bros) was spending on advertising. It’s clear that Zuckerberg has comparable problems pouring Meta’s money into several parts of Meta Platforms, gainfully or otherwise. And investors have considerably less visibility than he does. I’m out of this stock until I see that Zuckerberg is seeming to get more out of AI and artificial reality than he’s putting into it.
