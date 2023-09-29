Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Summit Midstream Partners Is Risky

Summary

  • Summit Midstream Partners stock has underperformed the market and its sector this year.
  • The company has exhibited mediocre operating performance and is on track to post an annual loss for the fourth year in the last five years.
  • Summit Midstream Partners has an excessive debt load and its interest expense exceeds its operating income.

The stock of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) has underperformed the broad market and its sector by a wide margin this year. The stock has declined 14% whereas the S&P 500 and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Aristofanis Papadatos profile picture
Aristofanis Papadatos
8.39K Followers
I am a chemical engineer with a MS in Food Technology and Economics. I am also the author of 2 mathematics books ("Arithmetic calculations without a calculator" and "Word Problems") and perform almost all the calculations in my mind, without a calculator, making it easier to make immediate investing decisions among many alternatives. I invest applying fundamental and technical analysis and mainly use options as a tool for both investing and trading. I have nearly achieved my goal of early retirement, at the age of 45. In my spare time, I follow Warren Buffett's principle: "Some men read playboy. I read financial statements".

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

J
Joseph V
Today, 11:10 AM
Investing Group
Comments (995)
Annualized EBITDA guidance for 2H23 is $300MM, implying 4.5x leverage, a manageable amount.
T
TL500
Today, 10:57 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3)
The key for me is cash flow. At $300MM EBITDA, less $100MM for interest and $15MM for CAPEX leaves $185MM for debt payment. At say 9% interest, $185MM becomes $200MM in year 2. I believe we will get to $300MM annualized in Q423 and beyond that in 2024/2025. Double E, high commodity prices, Piceance rebirth, Utica expansion and the DJ will all play a part. The risk is commodity prices, but that is always a risk with oil and gas. As core exhaustion in other fiellds continues, there should be more and more movement towards SMLP assets.
