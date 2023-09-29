Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Reservoir Media: Streaming And Digital Platforms May Accelerate Sales Growth

Sep. 29, 2023 10:50 AM ETReservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR)
CW Capital profile picture
CW Capital
23 Followers

Summary

  • Reservoir Media has impressive revenue growth and a strong portfolio of music rights, positioning it for potential growth in the streaming market.
  • The company has a successful acquisition strategy and a diverse range of business segments, including music publishing and artist management.
  • Market expectations and conservative forecasts suggest that Reservoir Media could see increased M&A deals and a decline in debt levels, leading to potential stock price growth.

Money Pile $100 dollar bills

Kativ

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) recently delivered double-digit quarterly revenue and offers an impressive portfolio of music rights. Considering the expected growth of the streaming market and the growth of digital platforms, RSVR could see impressive growth in the coming years. The

This article was written by

CW Capital profile picture
CW Capital
23 Followers
I worked for a large investment group for some years. Right now, I only take care of my stocks. I do valuation models, and focus on FCF growth. You can contact met if you need more information about my articles, and my models. I am not a financial adviser. I do not give readers financial advice. The information I offer does not constitute financial advice or recommendation and should not be considered as such.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RSVR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.