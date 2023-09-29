Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple's Valuation Does Not Make Sense (Rating Downgrade)

Sep. 29, 2023 10:52 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)5 Comments
Dilantha De Silva
Summary

  • Apple Inc. is valued at a forward P/E of 29 today compared to its 5-year average of 24. For several reasons, I find this premium to 5-year averages a market anomaly.
  • Five years ago, the market was eagerly waiting for the 5G smartphone upgrade supercycle that was expected to accelerate Apple's revenue growth - which it did.
  • Today, this catalyst is no longer present, and the company has experienced YoY revenue declines in each of the last three quarters.
  • Upon evaluating the expected impact of several challenges that are looming on the horizon, I find Apple expensively valued today.
    This article was written by

    Dilantha De Silva
    Dilantha De Silva is a former buy-side analyst.

    He runs the investing group Beat Billions. It provides investment research with a focus on small-cap stocks that are well positioned to deliver long-term alpha returns. With a strategy centered around earnings events such as earnings surprises and earnings revisions, it tries to identify earnings catalysts that could move stocks. The group provides access to in-depth research reports, model portfolios, real-time guru picks, and a vibrant investor community. Learn more.

    Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

    Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

    Comments (5)

    s
    skeeter721
    Today, 11:59 AM
    Comments (292)
    Got lost in this article and stopped reading. Short story, apple investor since 2014, up over 600%, 400kplus. Making retirement enjoyable.
    r
    rockjcp
    Today, 11:22 AM
    Comments (7.81K)
    My purchase and review of three stores Apple and two Verizon stores says Iphone15 is a winner. Business moves by TC are very strong! Services grow and grow. Dip let him buyback on the cheap!
    C
    Carlspackler1
    Today, 11:14 AM
    Comments (1.66K)
    I guess my previous comment from a similar article yesterday was ignored on how bored I am on the constant Ad Nauseam articles telling me Apple is overvalued
    BboyMac profile picture
    BboyMac
    Today, 11:09 AM
    Investing Group
    Comments (212)
    Google pixels have not surpassed iPhone market share in Japan.
    12% google pixel
    46% iPhone
    s
    snc77
    Today, 11:08 AM
    Investing Group
    Comments (295)
    It’s hard to put a valuation on Apple due to increasing services business and the possibility of penetrating new markets such as medical. When Apple adds a new way of incorporating their ecosystem it is extremely sticky
