Introduction

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) stock has risen 7.5% YoY. Despite the fact that stock prices have dropped significantly since the Covid restrictions, I believe that it is still not the best time to open long positions. In my article, I would like to analyze the current operational and financial business trends, as well as share my own expectations.

Investment thesis

I believe that the company was previously an excellent bet on tightening Covid restrictions and reduced mobility of citizens, however, at the moment, in my personal opinion, the company will continue to face pressure on both revenue growth and operating margins in the next quarters. First, I don't expect to see a rapid recovery in discretionary consumer spending even if inflation slows because consumers will continue to face higher day-to-day expenses. Secondly, I believe that the need for additional investments in marketing to attract paid subscribers and a decrease in ARPU ((average revenue per user)) will continue to have a negative impact on the level of operating profitability of the business. Additionally, I believe the company's shares are still not cheaply priced based on multiples.

Company overview

Cricut operates, develops and markets a creative platform that helps people create professional, handmade products. The main business segments are connected machines (21% of revenue), subscriptions (43% of revenue) and accessories and materials (36% of revenue). The company operates in the markets of the USA, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

2Q 2023 Earnings review

Although the number of users increased by 17.4% YoY, and the number of paid subscriptions showed an increase of 15% YoY, subscription ARPU (average revenue per user) and Accessories and Materials ARPU continued to show a decrease of 4.8% YoY and 32.7 % YoY respectively.

Users and ARPU (Company's information)

The company's revenue decreased by 3.3% YoY. The largest contribution to the decline in revenue was made by the “Accessories and materials” segment, where revenue decreased by 20.3% YoY, while in the “Connected machines” and “Subscriptions” segments sales increased by 5.2% YoY and 12.6% YoY, respectively.

Revenue mix (%) (Company's information)

Gross profit margin increased from 46.5% in Q2 2022 to 49.3% in Q2 2023. In the “Connected machines” segment, gross profit margin increased from 1.6% to 9.4%, while in the “Subscriptions” and “Accessories and materials” segments we see a decrease from 90.9% to 89.6% and from 29 .1% to 24.7% respectively. You can see the details of the change in the gross margin level for each segment in the graph below.

Gross profit margin and gross profit margin by segment (Company's information)

Operating expenses (% of revenue) increased from 35.6% in Q2 2022 to 38.5% in Q2 2023 due to an increase in G&A expenses (% of revenue) from 7.5% to 12.7%.

Op. expenses (% of revenue) and op. expenses by segment (% of revenue) (Company's information)

Therefore, operating margin decreased slightly from 10.9% in Q2 2022 to 10.8% in Q2 2023.

Operating margin (Company's information)

My expectations

Despite the fact that the company's management is targeting an operating margin of around 15%-19% in the long term, I believe that the company's financial performance will continue to be under pressure in the coming quarters. First, as I mentioned above, I don't expect we will see a rapid rebound in discretionary consumer spending even if inflation slows because consumers will continue to face higher food and rent costs. As such, I expect revenue growth rates in the connected machines segment to continue to show either declining or modest growth rates, which could therefore result in additional pressure on revenue growth rates in the subscriptions segment.

So subscriber growth will be muted until we increase the pace of machine sales and new user acquisition.

Moreover, based on management's comments on the Earnings Call following the earnings release, I believe the company plans to focus on increasing paid subscriptions through increased marketing spend, which I believe could lead to additional pressure at the operating level and business profitability.

We continue our focus on new user acquisition and platform expansion to ultimately drive engagement, subscriptions and increase monetization. We are using these insights to inform our strategy heading into the holiday season. We plan to be more promotional in the fourth quarter, with deeper promotions for shorter periods of time, combined with a 360-degree marketing plan, including adding over 200 paid influencers to pull more consumers through the funnel.

Risks

Revenue: a decrease in the number of paid users, a decrease in the average check and the number of sales of connected machines may contribute to a decrease in revenue growth rates.

Margin: increased advertising costs to attract users and unfavorable changes in the revenue mix may put pressure on operating margins in the coming quarters.

Macro (general risk): high inflation, declining consumer confidence and declining real incomes may lead to pressure on consumer spending in discretionary segments, which may have a negative impact on business revenue dynamics in the future.

Valuation

Valuation Grade is D. In accordance with the P/E (FWD) and EV/EBITDA (FWD) multiples, the company is trading at 36x and 17x, which implies a premium to the sector median of about 198% and 82%, respectively. I think the company's shares are not cheaply priced, while I do not expect significant catalysts/drivers for growth in the coming quarters.

Conclusion

Although the company is no longer buoyed by Covid restrictions and the increased amount of time people are spending at home, the business's operating margins continue to be in positive territory and revenue growth remains modest, so I would avoid a sell recommendation, however, I believe that operating and financial performance will be under pressure in the coming quarters, so my current recommendation is Hold.