Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NextEra Energy Partners Stock: The 5 Stages Of Grief

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NextEra Energy Partners LP has revised its growth rate to 5%-8% per year through 2026, down from its previous target of 12%-15%.
  • NEP stock tanked 40% confounding investors at the depth of the reaction.
  • We go over the five stages you should be watching for as this story develops.
  • Conservative Income Portfolio members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

The five stages of grief

marekuliasz/iStock via Getty Images

On our last coverage of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) we focused on the fact that growth plans were completely out of touch with reality and a downgrade was coming soon.

NEP has backed itself into

Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility? 

Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Enhanced Equity Income Solutions Portfolio is designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields. 

 

This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
39.47K Followers
Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder. Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TRP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

SuperBarbarian profile picture
SuperBarbarian
Today, 11:51 AM
Comments (566)
"The company did $400 million of CAFD on an annualized basis in the first half of 2023."

According to their 2nd quarter report, they did 356 million of CAFD in the first 6 months of 2023. 200 million in the second quarter. How are you getting from that to 400 million annually? Or do you disagree with their reported number? (I would trust you over management at this point.)

I am long $NEP and have a few other points to make, but this is my first.
m
murrskoka
Today, 11:45 AM
Premium
Comments (442)
Pretty glad I don’t own this one! However, all of the noise around it is seemingly taking the whole renewable complex down with it. In particular, BEP…a much better company…is getting clobbered too which makes no sense . Back the truck up on BEP!
dondougie profile picture
dondougie
Today, 11:34 AM
Premium
Comments (436)
TV, Any thoughts on NEE?
G
GreedySOB
Today, 11:33 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (101)
@Trapping Value doesn't this somehow make you a buyer of NEE? Since the plan is to scr*w over NEP shareholders
I see you own TRP (which makes me think you'd buy NEE for the same reasons)
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Today, 11:36 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (26.87K)
@GreedySOB I called NEE "NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) has a similar bubble valuation and at 7.8X sales, destined to give negative returns as far as the eye can see (and beyond)." in 2021
seekingalpha.com/...
It is still a piece of crap.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.