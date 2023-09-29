Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Micron's Recovery Will Likely Take More Time Than Investors Expect

Sep. 29, 2023 12:06 PM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU)6 Comments
Cory Cramer
Cory Cramer
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Micron Technology, Inc. stock has performed well despite its cyclical nature and unpredictable short-term earnings.
  • Investors should focus on a 2-5 year time frame and ignore short-term earnings predictions.
  • The current decline in Micron's stock price could potentially take several more years to recover from, especially if a recession occurs.
Currency depreciation concept

Eoneren

Introduction

There are three words professional sell-side stock analysts almost never say. Those words are "I don't know." The inability to utter or write those words stems from the fact that analysts are hired with the express purpose of pretending like they

This article was written by

Cory Cramer
Cory Cramer
22.29K Followers
Cory Cramer is an award-winning political scientist and a long-only cyclical investor capitalizing on market cycles. He has been investing since the 1990s and still invests his own money in the companies he writes about. Cory leads the investing group The Cyclical Investor's Club where he shares his unique approach to estimating the fair value of stocks by capitalizing on downcycles for undervalued companies. He teaches 4 unique cyclical strategies, offers a master valuation spreadsheet, and is available to answer any questions via chat or direct message. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Sunil Shah profile picture
Sunil Shah
Today, 12:59 PM
Analyst
Comments (16.03K)
@Cory Cramer
thanks good balanced article, pointing out the longer duration to recovery.
I will counter with one point from last CC, a quote by the CEO:
"We believe pricing has now bottomed. Ongoing demand growth, customer inventory normalization, and industry-wide supply reductions have set the stage for increased revenue, along with improved pricing and profitability throughout fiscal 2024. We continue to expect record industry TAM in calendar 2025 with more normalized levels of profitability."

The CEO strongly suggests a reversion to normal profitability along with record bit shipments in 2025.
That implies we're entering a profit recovery - albeit from a ghastly trough - from hereon, leading to robust results in about 15 months.

How would you counter that?
I read your risk of recession, but their two main verticals, PC's and smartphones have plummeted post Covid, and an ascent in TAM is highly likely despite a consumer recession.
Your thoughts?
thanks in advance.
Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
Today, 1:17 PM
Investing Group Leader
Comments (9.18K)
@Sunil Shah In my June article I took a stab at estimating 2026 earnings at $6 per share, which I estimated as "normal" and $100 per share as "normal" if that's where earnings get to. So, that would probably be my base case, with a recession potentially dragging the recovery out a bit. So, I don't think I'm too far off from the CEO at this point.
C
Clark158f1
Today, 12:16 PM
Investing Group
Comments (5.34K)
"I remain long on Micron Technology, Inc. stock as I wait for a full recovery, but for new money, I wouldn't buy Micron unless it was under $50 per share because the risk of a deeper drawdown remains."

I agree completely. Given MU's current forecast it will take much longer to recover and my bet is, like yours, we get a buying dip into the $ 50's
Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
Today, 1:18 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (9.18K)
@Clark158f1 I'm probably one of the few writers who is long a stock and suggests waiting to buy, but I do think economic risks are reasonably elevated right now.
