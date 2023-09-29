Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Aritzia: Not A Buy Despite A 50% Decline In Its Value

Sep. 29, 2023 12:09 PM ETAritzia Inc. (ATZ:CA), ATZAF1 Comment
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
Summary

  • Aritzia shares have experienced significant volatility, with a 50% decline, largely due to inflation and weak macro conditions.
  • Concerns over comp sales decline, weak operating margin, and high inventory levels are expected to ease due to improvements in IMU, lower product costs, and a decline in warehousing costs.
  • The challenging macro environment and potential downside risks make the current valuation unfavorable, leading to a Hold rating.

Aritzia store at the Bloor-Yorkville Business Area in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Aritzia (OTCPK:ATZAF) shares had been on a rollercoaster since the pandemic, with the shares climbing over 200% till the end of 2022 before inflation and the weak macro environment caught up with them, rendering the

Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
Investment analyst with about a decade of experience within Financial Services including a Wall Street Bank. Focused on long term value creation in select stocks that are undercovered and could have a significant growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

shagohod
Today, 12:46 PM
If now is not a time to buy then when? Macro pressure doesn't only affect Aritzia and this company has 0 debt. You think there will be more downside?
