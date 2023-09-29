Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Intel: Threat To Margins Is Increasing

Sep. 29, 2023 12:18 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)AVGO, TSM
Summary

  • Intel is betting on growing its foundry business in order to drive future revenue and margin growth.
  • Massive investments in foundries have turned Intel’s FCF from a positive $20 billion in 2020 to a negative $17 billion in the trailing twelve months.
  • TSMC is also making big investments which can cause a glut in the chip production capacity which will lead to shrinking of margins.
  • Intel will need to hit a home run in terms of execution in order to build a successful foundry business.
  • The stock is not cheap when we look at the risk associated with the management’s strategy which can lead to the stock underperforming the broader index.

Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) recent quarterly beat should have helped the stock, but we saw a very minor improvement in sentiment towards the stock. One of the reasons why Wall Street is very cautious about Intel stock is the massive investments

I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Comments (4)

Humble Eagles profile picture
Humble Eagles
Today, 1:08 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (5K)
I thought you described Intel's moat pretty well even though that wasn't your intention. They are spending 10s of billions creating capabilities that only Intel will have. RibbonFET and PowerVia are groundbreaking technologies. Working with HNA-EUV will also be a first next year. Strong buy imho.
A
AlexWard
Today, 1:00 PM
Premium
Comments (107)
INTC is a long term bet on its investments in the foundry and 5 node/AI initiatives in the next 2-3 years You either are positive on their chances for success or you should not be long. I am overall optimistic, and have placed my bet.
m
markitos
Today, 12:56 PM
Premium
Comments (292)
@Bluesea Research, you are correct about "Intel’s FCF has seen a big decline". But, as of today, did you see any payments to INTC from promised subsidies by CHIPACT or foreign governments? Once those will come FCF will improve dramatically. Also, INTC will split company in two divisions (design and manufacturing) as I am sure you know. That will show true margins for both divisions and if promised manufacturing leadership will come at 18A, then the business will fight to get in line to be served first. IMHO, INTC is grossly undervalued right now.
z
zisdead
Today, 12:32 PM
Comments (2.76K)
The whole article is literally, it costs money to be a foundry leader and that may or may not work out for Intel. How did that turn into a couple of hundred if not a thousand words ?
