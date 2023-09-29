Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PYLD: Attractive New Bond Fund From PIMCO

Summary

  • PIMCO Multisector Bond Active ETF is a new fixed-income ETF that aims to take advantage of higher rates via its recent June 2023 IPO.
  • The fund has a large allocation to collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs), which make up over 22% of its collateral pool.
  • With mortgage rates at 20-year highs, CMOs represent an attractive risk/reward proposition at this point in the economic cycle.
  • The main risk factor for the ETF is represented by interest rates, specifically the 5-year tenor point in the yield curve.
  • The fund is actively managed and represents an underwriting of PIMCO's views on the fixed income market, without any embedded leverage.

Little piggy banks on ascending stacks of coins

PM Images

Thesis

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:PYLD) is a fixed-income exchange traded fund. The vehicle is a new addition to the ETF world, having come to market only recently in June 2023. With the advent of higher rates, we

This article was written by

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PYLD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

r
rip1955
Today, 1:03 PM
Comments (845)
Interesting new ETF, thank you for sharing.

I am trying to compare PYLD to Pimco's PIMIX, which I hold. PIMIX historically low variability and decent CAGR over the past 10 years blows TLT out of the water, but of course that could be different into the future. Same top managers (Ivascyn and co.), longer duration, and similar mix of bonds. Basically looking for managed longer duration bond fund and I do trust Pimco. I have to dig in more. 50-60 bps fee for Pimco's bond management is worth it to me.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
