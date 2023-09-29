Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hints Of A Major Economic Slowdown In Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Data

Sep. 29, 2023 11:45 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), DJITLT, IEF, SPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, SPX, NDX, COMP.IND, INDU1 Comment
James A. Kostohryz profile picture
James A. Kostohryz
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Monthly estimates of Personal Consumption Expenditures are important indicators of economic activity in the US.
  • PCE data indicate that there was a major slowdown in overall U.S. consumer spending in August.
  • The slowdown in U.S. consumer spending was particularly notable in the most economically sensitive sectors of the economy.
  • Successful Portfolio Strategy members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Multistorey shopping center

MediaProduction

Monthly estimates of Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) contained in the report on Personal Income and Outlays, published by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) constitute some of the most important high frequency indicators of economic activity in the U.S. The most recently

If you are really serious about improving your investment performance -- during this historic moment that is providing once-in-a-decade opportunities -- I highly recommend that you subscribe to Successful Portfolio Strategy. This service is designed to empower you to become a successful strategic manager of your investments. It has rarely been as important as it is now to have a winning portfolio strategy approach. Now is the time to be proactive and take decisive action.

This article was written by

James A. Kostohryz profile picture
James A. Kostohryz
23.9K Followers

James A. Kostohryz has 20+ years of experience as a global financial professional. He has worked as an analyst at one of the world's largest asset management firms covering emerging markets, banking, energy, construction, real estate, metals and mining. He has also served as Global Portfolio Strategist and Head of International Investments for an investment bank. He is currently managing JK Investment Consulting, a firm specializing in global portfolio strategy, macro forecasting, and quant analytics.

James is the leader of the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All positions disclosed to members of Successful Portfolio Strategy.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

James A. Kostohryz profile picture
James A. Kostohryz
Article Update Today, 12:01 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (7.49K)
We are headed for troublesome economic times as the lagged effects of higher interest rates really start to take a bite into the economy. I invite you to follow me -- subscribe to my Successful Portfolio Strategy service -- to get my frequent updates on this theme.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.