My recommendation for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) is a buy rating, as I expect the valuation to expand to the peer's higher end. The management's projection further supports this optimism, forecasting the Total Addressable Market [TAM] to reach $77 billion by 2028. Notably, HUBS's performance in second quarter demonstrated significant momentum in the up-market segment. To capitalize on this potential TAM and momentum in the up-market, HUBS is pivoting its emphasis towards artificial intelligence [AI] and enhancing the sales hub. The recent introduction of the HUBS AI platform, featuring tools such as AI assistants, AI agents, and AI insights, underscores this strategy.

Business

HUBS is a leading tech firm known for its expertise in inbound marketing, sales, and customer service solutions. Its core objective is to facilitate business growth using strategies that focus on attracting and retaining customers. The company provides a holistic set of digital tools encompassing areas like search engine optimization, content management, email campaigns, customer relationship management, and data analytics. HUBS has also broadened its scope over the years, introducing tools for sales support and customer engagement. Its intuitive design, wealth of educational content, and dedication to enhancing customer journeys have made it a preferred choice for businesses globally.

Recent results & updates

HUBS delivered impressive results for the second quarter. The total revenue surged to $529.1 million, marking a 25% increase from the same quarter in the previous year. This growth was primarily driven by subscription revenue, which reached $517.7 million, up by 26% from 2Q22. Additionally, revenue from professional services and other avenues also showcased a positive trajectory, registering at $11.5 million, a 23% growth from 2Q22. In terms of operating efficiency, the non-GAAP operating margin stood out, doubling to 14.0% from 7.0% in Q2'22. Furthermore, the non-GAAP net income witnessed a remarkable increase, settling at $70.0 million. This translates to $1.41 per basic share and $1.34 per diluted share, a significant leap from Q2'22's figures of $0.47 per basic and $0.44 per diluted share.

Looking ahead, given the momentum observed in HUBS's recent performance, there's strong anticipation of continued revenue growth, especially within the subscription segment. The company's ability to effectively double its operating margin in a year's time underscores its potential for improved profitability in subsequent quarters. As HUBS continues to expand its offerings and solidify its market position, stakeholders can remain optimistic about its financial trajectory and future prospects.

Based on HUB's recent analyst day report, HUBS's evaluation of its TAM stood at $51 billion, with projections indicating a rise to $77 billion by 2028, marking a CAGR of 9%. This assessment encompassed various sectors under their umbrella, including marketing, sales, service, CMS, and operations. This represents more room for growth as well as expanding opportunities for HUBS.

Diving deeper into HUBS's product performance, there's evidence of a diversified and robust growth strategy. The marketing hub is growing by 20%. Close behind is the sales hub, with a 30% growth rate. The Service Hub is showing remarkable expansion at a 40% year-on-year rate. Both the CMS Hub and the Operations Hub have growth rates of 25% and an explosive 100%, respectively. The recently introduced Commerce Hub, still in its early phase, is anticipated to significantly bolster the 2024 revenue model, holding considerable potential in the long run. With a potential TAM size of $77 billion, I have strong conviction that there is still room for HUBS to sustain its double-digit growth rates across its hubs.

HUBS's second-quarter performance showcased strong up-market momentum. This trend is particularly notable among larger customers, who are increasingly looking to streamline by moving away from disparate systems to consolidated platform solutions. The Sales Hub has gained substantial traction with these larger entities, and the Service Hub has not been left behind, being featured in 12 of the top 25 deals of that quarter. Another impressive statistic highlights that one-third of HUBS's Pro and Enterprise clients are now utilizing three or more Hubs, a figure that's up 4% from the previous year. On the opposite end of the scale, for smaller businesses, HUBS's starter tier has been pivotal in driving growth, aided significantly by strategic product and pricing maneuvers.

In the realm of innovation, HUBS is steering its focus towards AI and refining the sales hub. The company has launched the HUBS AI platform, which offers an array of tools such as AI assistants, AI agents, AI insights, and ChatSpot. These tools promise to deliver both generative and predictive AI functionalities, assisting businesses in enhancing content generation, automating workflows, and deepening analytical capabilities. Most of these innovative tools are set to be available to a wider audience by early 2024. While many of these tools will be available at no cost, HUBS envisions revenue generation from advanced features through premium user tiers or as add-on components. Their freemium model is geared to lure more customers, setting them on a path to eventually transition to paid tiers enriched with superior AI functionalities.

The Sales Hub, too, has seen substantial enhancements. In the recent past, HUBS has enriched this hub with advanced features, making it more appealing to upmarket clients. Its recent relaunch brought to the fore even more sophisticated functionalities, catering not only to sales representatives but also to managerial roles. A significant highlight is the AI integration, particularly in advanced forecasting and reporting tools. This hub now caters to a diverse clientele, from those seeking sales-only solutions to those opting for multi-hub configurations. With these enhancements in place, HUBS has announced a 25% pricing increment for the enterprise tier of the Sales Hub and additional seat acquisitions. Those existing customers who had previously committed to the minimum 10-seat purchase remain unaffected, but those below this benchmark will encounter the new pricing upon expansion.

Given the current trajectory and strategic innovations observed in HUB'S offerings, it is anticipated that the company is well-positioned for sustained growth over the coming years. Their focus on harnessing the capabilities of AI across platforms, coupled with the continuous refinement of core products such as the Sales Hub, signals a commitment to staying ahead of the technological curve. The recent launch of the Commerce Hub, while in its nascent stages, suggests a diversification strategy that aims to tap into new revenue streams, further bolstering their market position. Moreover, HUBS's ability to cater to a broad spectrum of businesses, from startups to large enterprises, through a tiered product and pricing strategy ensures a wide market reach. The company's drive towards system consolidation and offering multi-hub solutions responds to a clear market demand for streamlined, platform-centric solutions. As businesses continue to seek efficiency, integration, and actionable insights, HUBS's direction aligns perfectly with these needs. Thus, looking ahead, I expect the company to maintain steady double-digit growth and enlarging its footprint in the CRM and marketing software domains.

Valuation and risk

According to my model, HUBS is valued at $554 in FY24, representing a 15% increase. This target price is based on HUBS's remarkable growth trajectory, as evidenced by their stellar second-quarter results. During this period, the company's revenue soared to an impressive $529.1 million, marking a 25% jump from the same quarter the previous year. This rise can be situated within a broader context of the company's vision; HUBS's evaluation places its TAM at $51 billion, with forecasts projecting it to climb to $77 billion by 2028, translating to a CAGR of 9%. Furthermore, a closer look at HUBS's product lineup reveals a diversified growth strategy, with every hub experiencing double-digit growth rates. Such progress is particularly resonant within the upscale market segment, as larger clients increasingly prefer HUBS's integrated solutions over fragmented systems. This shift towards consolidated platform solutions among major customers underscores the company's momentum and justifies the target price.

HUBS is now trading at 9.55x forward EV/revenue, a figure I expect to edge closer to the higher multiples of its peers, such as Atlassian (TEAM) and ServiceNow (NOW). My projections for FY24 show HUBS trading at an increased multiple of 12x. This projected valuation appears to be fitting, given that HUBS reports an admirable gross margin of around 81%, slightly outpacing the median of its peers at approximately 80%. Additionally, its next 12 months revenue growth rate of 26% surpasses the peer average, which stands at 24%. Considering these factors and with an anticipated 15% upside, I recommend a buy rating for HUBS.

Author's valuation model

Risk

Churn is a notable hurdle when catering to small and mid-sized businesses, as even high-performing solutions typically see renewal rates around 75%. A decline in acquiring new customers, coupled with existing or potentially higher churn rates, may lead to a decrease in revenue growth, adversely impacting stock value.

Additionally, there's potential competitive pressure. Major players in the same domain as HUBS, like Salesforce (CRM), have significant resources at their disposal. If these competitors devise a comprehensive platform that's user-friendly and competitively priced, they could appeal to the mid-market segment, intensifying competition and potentially slowing HUB's revenue growth.

Furthermore, HUBS has set a precedent of consistently meeting or exceeding guidance and investor expectations, boasting a strong growth trajectory for years. Any signs of slowing growth or necessary transitions could influence the stock's performance due to these high expectations.

Summary

HUBS has showcased an impressive performance trajectory, most recently reflected in its stellar Q2 results, where revenue reached an impressive $529.1 million-a 25% surge from the prior year. Their evaluation of the TAM anticipates growth from $51 billion to $77 billion by 2028, implying a 9% CAGR. This projection aligns with their evidently robust growth across all product hubs. Notably, HUBS has responded to the industry's call for streamlined solutions, especially from larger clients transitioning to integrated platforms. This is evident in the significant traction gained by hubs like Sales and Service Hubs. All in all, I recommend a buy rating for HUBS.