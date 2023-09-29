SweetBunFactory

Investment action

Based on my current outlook and analysis of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), I recommend a hold rating. While I am positive about the long-term trend and eventual recovery of the business, I cannot help but stay cautious about the timing of recovery. Moreover, the inventory balancing internally is going to pressure margins in the near term, which could further muffle the impact of recovery at the top line. Until SWKS reports strong growth acceleration and recovery, I expect it to continue trading at a discount to peers.

Basic Information

The products and services provided by SWKS, a wireless semiconductor company, include the design and production of radio frequency and full semiconductor system solutions for mobile communications. As such, SWKS is well-positioned to benefit from the rapid growth of mobile connectivity (like WiFi, 5G, etc.). Given that SWKS addresses a wide range of growing end markets, the long-term growth profile of the business is attractive.

Review

SWKS revenue growth profile tends to follow a typical cycle throughout the year (sequential growth), as can be seen in the chart above. As such, it was not surprising to see the latest 2Q23 results growth remain negative, although it was a lower sequential decline than 1Q23 of 13%. In 2Q23, sales were $1.07 billion, with the mobile segment contributing $632 million and the broad market segment contributing $439 million. Quantitatively speaking, the slowdown in recent results can be attributed to the Android smartphone market's inventory correction. Nonetheless, I feel compelled to point out that this adjustment has persisted for a couple of quarters already. The company has reached the bottom of the cycle, according to management, as demand and supply have begun to normalize across both of its business segments. As such, I see the potential for positive sequential growth from here, which is directionally in line with the historical sequential growth trajectory.

As you know we only guide one quarter at a time and so I'm going to stick to that, but directionally, yes we do expect December to be up sequentially following normal seasonal sequential growth patterns that we've experienced in the past. 2Q23 call

In terms of other aspects of the company's operations, there are additional encouraging developments. To be more specific, apart from its primary client, Apple, SWKS is experiencing substantial success in securing design wins with Samsung and Google in the Android market. However, this positive trend is somewhat balanced by persistently low demand from Chinese OEMs. I maintain a positive outlook on SWKS's BAW filter technology, which continues to gain significant traction for its offerings. Specifically, this BAW filter technology is finding applications in various other sectors such as access points, routers, and infrastructure products, which further bolsters its potential.

Regarding the broad market segment outlook, there is a prevailing pessimistic view that SWKS's growth will decelerate as the 5G adoption cycle reaches its later stages. However, management remains optimistic, highlighting numerous potential technologies within the realm of 5G, including increased carrier aggregation, expanded bands, and the incorporation of satellite bands. Consequently, I hold a moderately positive outlook for SWKS's growth prospects in the medium to long term.

That aside, despite the inventory adjustment in IoT causing a slowdown in overall growth for broad markets, management maintains an optimistic stance on the company's growth trajectory throughout different market cycles. They have pointed to both short-term and long-term drivers, such as the transition to Wi-Fi 7 in IoT and the expansion opportunities in the automotive sector, particularly in areas like power isolation, as reasons for this optimism.

Hence, there are certainly ongoing trends in the broad market segment as well that should continue to support medium-to-long-term growth.

There are, however, short-term worries that investors should be aware of that could have a negative impact on performance and share price sentiment. In 2H23, management expects underutilization charges as a result of reduced fab loadings because of efforts to reduce internal inventory levels on the balance sheet. Some of these charges will be reflected in subsequent quarters as inventory is sold, so I anticipate a short-term hit to profits followed by a gradual recovery over the course of next year. Even if revenue recovers sooner than anticipated, this could have a dampening effect on earnings.

If I were to point out where SWKS is today, in terms of the business cycle, it seems to be moving off the trough as the demand and supply environment becomes better balanced. However, the business still lacks the strong positive element that would drive share prices upward. I believe the catalyst is for SWKS to show that it can accelerate growth sequentially as guided, and y/y growth will return to positive over the next few quarters.

Valuation

Modeling SWKS today is difficult because the timing of recovery could be delayed for 1 or 2 quarters. To get a sense of the potential ups and downs, I used consensus estimates as a base for my model, as they reflect my thoughts on the near- and medium-term performance. For FY23, I expect growth to be weak as the business works itself out of the trough. But in FY24, we should see a surge in growth (following the same pattern where, after periods of negative growth, the business sees strong growth). However, I remain cautious about margin movements due to management's intention to reduce inventory balances. As such, I expect a step-down in margins for both FY23 and FY24, using consensus estimates as a reference. As SWKS is still not completely out of the woods yet, I expect it to continue trading at a discount to peers until the market gets convinced that growth is set to accelerate and recover from here.

Final thoughts

I recommend a hold rating for SWKS given the current market conditions and the company's performance outlook. While the long-term prospects are promising, caution is warranted due to near-term challenges. Recent results have seen a typical seasonal decline, largely attributed to inventory adjustments in the Android smartphone market. Management suggests that the business has reached the bottom of this cycle, and positive sequential growth is expected, aligning with historical trends. Short-term challenges include underutilization charges due to inventory reduction efforts, which may affect profits in the near term. SWKS appears to be emerging from a trough, but a catalyst for share price growth is awaited, contingent on sequential growth and positive year-over-year growth in the coming quarters.