Consider BOIL As Seasonality Supports A Natural Gas Rally

Andrew Hecht profile picture
Andrew Hecht
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Natural gas moves toward the peak demand season.
  • The forward curve reflects natural gas seasonality.
  • European prices are rising - U.K. and Dutch natural gas futures reached bottoms after all-time 2022 highs.
  • U.S. inventories remain high, but natural gas is not a domestic energy commodity - LNG has changed the market.
  • ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF is a short-term trading tool requiring a plan and discipline.
Flaming gas burners on household kitchen stove with an exchange graph of the growth in the cost of natural gas prices

marketlan

Natural gas is a highly volatile commodity that has experienced boom-and-bust price action over the past years. As the global pandemic gripped markets across all asset classes in 2022, natural gas fell to a twenty-five-year low at below $1.45 per MMBtu. After Russia

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from a top-ranked author in commodities, forex, and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of over 29 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish, and neutral calls, directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders and investors. I am offering a free trial and discount to new subscribers for a limited time.

28.74K Followers

Andrew Hecht is a 35-year Wall Street veteran covering commodities and precious metals.

He runs the investing group The Hecht Commodity Report, one of the most comprehensive commodities services available. It covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. Learn more.

Comments (4)

Orr77 profile picture
Orr77
Today, 12:41 PM
Premium
Comments (467)
Roll up costs are too much unless you nail the timing. Configuration of forward strip does not favor this trade. You would be better off buying AR, EQT, RRC, CRK, SWN and maybe DVN (50% gas) if you felt nat gas had really bottomed.
b
brianmattu
Today, 12:32 PM
Comments (784)
About time. Holding for ages
Orr77 profile picture
Orr77
Today, 12:43 PM
Premium
Comments (467)
@brianmattu you don't want to hold UNG or BOIL with gas flat to down, you get killed on the roll up costs. These are trades not holds.
billpeace65 profile picture
billpeace65
Today, 12:25 PM
Comments (892)
Excellent and very accurate article.
>>LNG has changed the market - this is what very few realize. Bullish.
