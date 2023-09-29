Consider BOIL As Seasonality Supports A Natural Gas Rally

marketlan

Natural gas is a highly volatile commodity that has experienced boom-and-bust price action over the past years. As the global pandemic gripped markets across all asset classes in 2022, natural gas fell to a twenty-five-year low at below $1.45 per MMBtu. After Russia invaded Ukraine, the nearby U.S. natural gas futures rose to the highest price since 2008, reaching $10.028 per MMBtu, nearly 600% higher than the 2020 low. European natural gas prices exploded to record peaks as Western Europe depends on Russian natural gas flows for the energy commodity. A warm 2022/2023 winter caused prices to fall, but there are no guarantees that temperatures will support lower prices during the upcoming cold season in 2023/2024.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:BOIL) is a leveraged product that magnifies U.S. natural gas futures rallies. Leverage comes at a steep price, as when natural gas prices remain stable or decline, BOIL will quickly lose value. BOIL and other leveraged exchange-traded fund ("ETF") products use swaps and options to create the gearing. As risk is always a function of potential rewards, leveraged ETFs suffer from time decay when the underlying asset does not move in the anticipated price direction. However, BOIL could be a helpful trading tool as the natural gas market moves into the peak season over the coming months.

Natural gas moves toward the peak demand season

Natural gas demand tends to peak during the winter months. The uncertainty of the upcoming cold season often causes a herd of buying in the contracts.

Meanwhile, the injection season, when natural gas inventories rise, runs from March through November. Over the coming weeks, natural gas inventories across the United States will reach their annual peak, and withdrawals from storage will begin. As of the week ending on September 22, stockpiles were significantly above the prior year's level and the five-year average.

Natural Gas Inventories Across the United States (EIA)

The chart shows at 3.359 trillion cubic feet on September 22, 2023, natural gas inventories were 13.4% above the level at the same time in 2022 and 6% over the level over the past five years for this time of the year. Over the past years, U.S. natural gas stocks peaked at the following levels:

2022 - 3.644 trillion cubic feet

2021 - 3.644 trillion cubic feet

2020 - 3.958 trillion cubic feet

2019 - 3.732 trillion cubic feet

2018 - 3.234 trillion cubic feet

Natural gas has already eclipsed the 2018 start of the peak season high stock level on September 22, 2023. With nearly two months left before the withdrawal season, the odds of supplies rising above the 2022 and 2021 levels are high.

Long-Term U.S. Nature Gas Futures Chart (Barchart)

The twenty-year chart highlights at $2.925 per MMBtu for November delivery, U.S. natural gas futures are well below the August 2022 fourteen-year high at over $10 per MMBtu. The bottom line is the upcoming peak season means that natural gas has room to rally even though stocks are at levels that will likely satisfy energy requirements during the 2023/2024 winter months.

The forward curve reflects natural gas seasonality

The forward curve in the U.S. natural gas futures market displays an upward bias for prices over the coming months.

U.S. Natural Gas Futures Curve to Winter 2024 (Barchart)

The chart shows that natural gas for January and February 2024 delivery is trading above the $3.50 per MMBtu level. While prices are at a premium to the nearby November contract, they remain far below the levels seen in August 2022 when U.S. natural gas reached $10.028 per MMBtu.

The 2022 high was a function of supply fears in Europe, as the war in Ukraine has caused Russia to use natural gas as an economic weapon against Western European countries supporting Ukraine.

European prices are rising - U.K. and Dutch natural gas futures reached bottoms after all-time 2022 highs

While U.S. natural gas prices rose to the highest level since 2008 in 2022, they fell short of the record highs seen in 2005 when the energy commodity reached $15.78 per MMBtu. In Europe, prices rose to record levels in 2022 before turning lower.

Chart of U.K. Natural Gas Futures Prices (Barchart)

The long-term U.K. natural gas futures price soared to an all-time high in March 2022. A warm 2022/2023 winter caused prices to fall, reaching a bottom in May 2023. Over the past months, the energy commodity in the U.K. has made higher lows and higher highs.

Chart of Dutch Natural Gas Futures Prices (Barchart)

Natural gas prices in the Netherlands followed a similar path, reaching record peaks in March 2022 and falling to lows in June 2022 as the winter temperatures did not support higher demand. However, Dutch natural gas futures have made higher lows and higher highs over the past months.

The U.K., the Netherlands, and other Western European countries have depended on Russian natural gas flows for many years.

Natural Gas Production by Country (visualcapitalist.com)

The chart shows that Russia is the second-leading natural gas-producing country and top exporter of the energy commodity. Germany relies on Russia for almost half of its natural gas supplies.

As the war in Ukraine continues in late 2023, Russia will likely use natural gas as a weapon against Europe, limiting supplies. A cold winter could create shortages and cause prices to soar.

U.S. inventories remain high, but natural gas is not a domestic energy commodity - LNG has changed the market

The advent of LNG, or liquification of natural gas for export, expanded U.S. natural gas's reach beyond the North American pipeline network. LNG now travels worldwide by ocean vessels to locations where prices are much higher than in the U.S. Therefore, U.S. prices have become more sensitive to worldwide prices, and another price explosion in Europe over the coming peak season months will likely push U.S. prices higher. A cold winter in Europe and the U.S. with the war raging could significantly impact on natural gas prices.

At below $3 on the November U.S. contract and with natural gas under $4 per MMBtu for January and February delivery, the potential for upward price momentum outweighs the downside risks. Another warm winter would weigh on prices, but below-average temperatures could create an explosive rally in the energy commodity's futures.

BOIL is a short-term trading tool requiring a plan and discipline

The most direct route for a risk position in the liquid U.S. natural gas market is via the futures and futures options trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange's NYMEX division. Trading futures involves margin and significant leverage. The extreme price variance over the past years has made option premiums very expensive.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF is a liquid short-term trading tool for market participants seeking U.S. natural gas exposure without venturing into the futures arena. At $53.32 per share on September 29, BOIL had over $921.6 million in assets under management. BOIL trades an average of over five million shares daily and charges a 0.95% management fee.

Short-Term NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Chart (Barchart)

The November U.S. natural gas short-term chart shows the recent 7.2% rally from $2.796 on September 26 to $2.997 on September 29.

Short-Term Chart of the BOIL ETF Product (Barchart)

BOIL moved 11% higher, from $50.29 to $55.87 per share over the period, magnifying the rally in November futures.

BOIL has two problems. First, it only trades during U.S. stock market hours, while natural gas futures trade around the clock. Therefore, the ETF could miss highs or lows when the stock market is not operating. Second, BOIL's leverage means it suffers from time decay. BOIL will lose value if natural gas prices remain stable or move lower.

BOIL is only appropriate for short-term risk positions on the long side of the U.S. natural gas future market. Careful attention to risk-reward dynamics is necessary for success. Time and price stops will reduce risks. When natural gas trends higher, adjust the risk dynamics to reflect the current market price, not the original execution levels.

Natural gas is moving into the season, where prices tend to move to the upside. BOIL can be a valuable tool for those looking to participate in the volatile energy commodity over the coming months.