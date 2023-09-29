Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
How To Navigate Through The Looming U.S. Government Shutdown On October 1, 2023

Sep. 29, 2023 12:57 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, DJI, NDXAAPL, AMT, CCI, COP, DVN, MSFT, NEP, O, QQQ, SPY, T, TLT, US10Y, US30Y, WBD, WPC, XOM, SP100, IWM1 Comment
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Markets rise as core personal consumption expenditure figures show a 3.9% Y/Y increase, the first time in two years.
  • The upcoming government shutdown risk feeds the market's hunger for bad news, with bulls looking for any excuse to take profits and bears betting on a stock market crash.
  • Moody's warns that a government shutdown would harm the US economy and weaken fiscal policy making. Higher interest rates also pressure the government's debt affordability.
Government Debt Ceiling and Federal Government Shutdown

Douglas Rissing/iStock via Getty Images

On the eve of the U.S. government potentially shutting down on Oct. 1, 2023, markets rose at the open after the Commerce Department posted core personal consumption expenditure figures. The core PCE rose by 3.9% Y/Y. This is the first time in

Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
32.06K Followers

Chris Lau is an individual investor and economist with 30 years of experience covering life science, technology, and dividend-growth income stocks. He has degrees in Microbiology and Economics.

Chris runs the investing group DIY Value Investing where he shares his top stock picks of undervalued stocks with catalysts for upside, dividend-income recommendations with quant and payment calendar tracking, high upside plays, and research requests to help you become a better do-it-yourself investor. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

R
Rhoda711
Today, 1:21 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.06K)
Thank you for these insights.

:8-)
