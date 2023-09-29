Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Blue Apron: Dinner Is Served Thanks To Wonder Buyout

Sep. 29, 2023 1:20 PM ETBlue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN)2 Comments
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Blue Apron Holdings is being acquired by Wonder Group at $13.00 per share.
  • The deal marks a favorable outcome for investors considering the fundamental challenges facing APRN struggling to reach profitability.
  • The market segment for food delivery and meal-kit service providers is prone to further consolidation in what remains a long-term growth opportunity.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conviction Dossier. Learn More »

Eat at your favorite restaurant together.

whitebalance.oatt/E+ via Getty Images

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRN) surged by over 130% on the announcement that the company would be acquired by Wonder Group, a New York-based mobile restaurant service.

The deal pricing Blue Apron at $13.00 per share

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
18.28K Followers

Dan Victor, CFA is a market professional with more than 15 years of investment management experience across major financial institutions in research, strategy, and trading roles. Dan is the president of Posto Asset Management - a startup investment advisory firm based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Dan leads the investing group Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

roland999 profile picture
roland999
Today, 1:26 PM
Comments (174)
sold mine this morning and have learned my lesson with meal kit companies.
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Today, 1:30 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.56K)
@roland999 I hear you.. hope the spike today helped.. I'm sure a lot of people have been holding this one for years. The reality is that a lot of stocks in the market are exactly like this.. "trending towards zero".. best advice is to avoid microcaps/ focus on companies that are profitable/have positive free cash flow as a basic fundamental screen
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.