SlobodanMiljevic

Investment Rundown

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has a large presence in the steel industry and can, through its extensive capital allocation strategy, deliver a significant return to shareholders thanks to the fundamental demand for steel right now. The steel industry is not as exciting as perhaps artificial intelligence ("AI") is right now, but I would argue that there might be more value, or at least reasonably valued companies in this part of the market than others. Steel is a vital commodity for our societies as it's used in construction. With the world population continuing to rise each year, the necessity of housing climbs as well. This is putting a fundamental demand on steel to continue to be produced.

Company Segments

Nucor Corporation is actively involved in the manufacturing and sale of various steel and steel-related products. Within its Steel Mills segment, the company is dedicated to the production of a wide range of steel items, including but not limited to hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products. This sector plays a pivotal role in Nucor's overall operations and contributes significantly to its product portfolio and market presence.

Q2 Highlights (Investor Presentation)

Where I think investors get interested in NUE is the shareholder-friendly stance of the management team. The company in the last quarter bought back shares for $580 million, which was 40% of the total earnings for the last quarter. These sorts of practices are what I think are making NUE out to be a fantastic long-term addition to a portfolio and a great way to benefit from a global construction boom as well. Looking ahead and the possibilities of it continuing, I think that we have seen volatile commodity prices, and it hasn't budged the returns in the slightest. As I think the price of steel will be steadily rising over the coming decades, the chance of NUE being able to grow the net income is quite high, ultimately making it more likely the high payout ratio can be maintained.

Company Overview (Investor Presentation)

Perhaps one of the most important aspects of the company is the consistency it has had throughout the cycles. Looking back at 2022 the price of steel rapidly rose and so did the free cash flow ("FCF") for NUE. This made them able to sustain and take on more debt and build up the cash position to cover it as well. In the coming quarters, I think it will be more crucial to watch the production and shipment developments than anything else.

Income Statement (Earnings Report)

Looking at the chart above, it is visible that the company has been suffering from lower commodity prices, but as we have gone over, the price of steel, for example, is improving and on a QoQ basis saw an improvement of 7% On a YoY basis, though, the price of steel is down by 19%, which is quite volatile and speaks to the nature of the market that NUE operates in right now.

The long-term demand and outlook for steel are largely based on the necessity to build more buildings and begin more construction projects to house the growing population and expanding industrial sector. In order to do this, there is a need for larger amounts of steel, a product which NUE supplies in various ways. Given the fundamentals that the demand is based on, I find NUE to be a significant benefit of this.

I think we will continue seeing a steady rise in the top line over the long term as a result of this. Looking ahead at the global construction boom that is unfolding, the sheer market size is to be somewhere in the neighborhood of $14 trillion in 2030, up almost double from $7.3 trillion in 2023. This is underlying the immense demand and need for more construction and the existing demand.

Volumes (Earnings Report)

There was some recovery at least in the plate segment of the business; the shipments improved by 10% on a YoY basis. However, a significant decline was seen in the structural and other parts, down 19% and 69% respectively. This is a trend and I would be looking for reversing in the next few quarters. It would indicate that the market is turning more positive and perhaps even stronger earnings are inbound for NUE. Inventory levels are another topic for NUE. Right now it sits at $5.6 billion, but is down from $6 billion in 2021.

I see this as a very positive move, as it means they can get stuff moving. If the inventory levels were to rise continuously and the bottom line shrunk, that would be an indication of poor market conditions. Demand isn't there, and NUE is building up an inventory that eventually will increase operating expenses and hurt the bottom line even more.

Risks

Commodity companies like NUE often face challenges in achieving consistent growth. Their fortunes are closely tied to the fluctuation of commodity prices, and unfavorable price trends can pose significant obstacles. Steel has been most recently though trending higher, so perhaps a floor has been found.

To counter this, these companies typically need to focus on increasing their production volumes, a strategy that NUE has managed to implement to some extent. However, sustaining growth in such a volatile market remains a formidable task. The risks of volatile earnings are often baked into the valuation as well, which for NUE means a p/e of under 9 right now, a discount of around 40% to the sector.

Steel Prices (tradingeconomcis)

The substantial investments flowing into the construction sector are helping mitigate some of these risks, and I believe NUE still presents an attractive investment opportunity. What I mean by this is that the fundamental demand for more housing is supporting steel prices and ensuring that NUE can steadily grow its bottom line. But, I think that if the price of steel becomes too volatile, it will impact NUE specifically, given that they are highly dependent on the price of steel to make a profit. Too much inconsistency and lack of hedging against it by either building up large inventory levels could lead to a lower valuation being applicable.

One notable strength lies in NUE's financial position, where they hold a cash reserve exceeding half of their long-term debts. This financial cushion allows NUE to maintain flexibility in its spending initiatives and pursue strategic acquisitions confidently. Consequently, concerns about debt are less likely to become a pressing issue for the company.

Financials

Asset Base (Earnings Report)

Asset-wise, I think NUE sits in a very comfortable place right now. The cash position has grown very well up to $4.5 billion. This amount is sufficient to cover around 60% at least of the long-term debts right now. This puts NUE in a very free financial position where they can continue making solid acquisitions and grow their market share even further than what they currently have. Right now, the liabilities sit at $12 billion so NUE has almost 3x as many assets as that, which is creating even more shareholder equity and value. In terms of trends to look for here, a further increase in the cash I think is desirable, but also that NUE eventually starts to use it to acquire new business.

Final Words

NUE has grown to be a major player in the steel industry where it operates. The company has one of the most solid balance sheets I have seen before. Going into the next few quarters, investors will want to look out for increased shipping volumes and higher realized selling prices for the business. This will indicate improving market conditions and could send the share price even higher. I am bullish on Nucor Corporation for the long term and will be rating it a buy.