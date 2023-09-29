Procrastination Nation: The Government Shutdown And Markets

Douglas Rissing

Rising democracy is the worst form of government - except for all the others that have been tried. - Winston Churchill.

Well, it's that time of the political season again. The most powerful government in the world will yet again have its core functions needlessly shut down as part of political posturing. These epochs of acrimony can always be frustrating for all Americans. It can even be riveting. As you read this, Speaker McCarthy is attempting to get something done to avert a shutdown while the hard right wing of his caucus is plotting a parliamentary coup to oust him.

The longest-serving US female Senator in history, Senator Diane Feinstein, died this morning at 90. Prayers for her family! Will her passing inspire a moment of Senatorial unity? It's possible, but it may be a tall order in our polarized times in the nascent days of what will surely be a contentious and acrimonious Presidential election cycle. Regardless of the outcome, the government shutdown catalyst alone is unlikely a strong enough impetus to derail strong seasonality.

Let's get you up to speed on where things currently stand on the government shutdown; then, we will talk about how such a shutdown will potentially affect markets. However, predicting whether a shutdown will occur or be averted is essentially a fool's errand unless you're at the negotiating table, particularly when the number of interacting factors and headlines is as high as it is. But here's the current state of play.

If you remember when House Speaker McCarthy ascended to the post, it was fraught with historic acrimony and required many votes. Eventually, passing the hurdle for leadership signified major concessions to the House Freedom Caucus and MAGA Republicans.

A split was evident then between the hard right and more establishment Republicans. For instance, one of the House GOP's demands was to pass a fair tax bill the Republican anti-tax maven Grover Norquist described with contempt in a public display of growing Republican discord.

Now, that hard right coalition in the Republican House is trying to collect on the promises it feels are owed and appears bent on causing a shutdown. McCarthy is trying to insert border security measures to attract them, but those are a non-starter for Democrats.

Speaker McCarthy is scrambling to pass a stop-gap bill, but he currently doesn't have the votes to pass it in the House. It is doubtful the Senate would pass it, and President Biden would veto it if it did.

There has been speculation that McCarthy may require the support of Democrats if he is interested in keeping the government open. However, this is likely political suicide, given the encroachment of forces on his right.

If this occurs, it would likely happen at the last possible moment to throw McCarthy's virulent detractors off guard.

The Senate may pass a clean resolution and hand it back to the House. If that happens, it will not contain the border provisions and DoD policy changes that the hardliners in the House want. So, McCarthy would have to collaborate with Dems to pass it, given his slim majority.

Help may have to arrive from the Senate as the prospects in Kevin McCarthy's increasingly divided majority look increasingly grim. It seems the only path forward may be to side with Democrats in what would be an interesting forced marriage. Of course, the Speaker would probably like to avoid this in all but the most dire of circumstances being that it would likely only make his far-right critics all the more irate. Thus, Kevin McCarthy is between a rock and losing his speakership.

Government Shutdowns Are Unpleasant But Have Limited Effects on Markets Historically

As Americans, we can be frustrated, and we may hold firm opinions about what should be done and who is to blame. However, it is important to think about these events differently when considering financial implications. Indeed, use the opportunity to look at the world through the lens of investments to suspend your outrage, fear, and disappointment and observe things in a way that is conducive to making money, not to confirm your existing political beliefs. Looking at data and whatever about future prospects is always superior to going off emotion.

Regarding this approach, my former colleagues at Fundstrat Global Advisors assembled some great data. My first go-to - about how Washington interacts with Wall Street - is their head of Washington Policy, Tom Block. In his recent note, he included a great chart compiling the market returns over the twenty government shutdowns that have occurred since the 1970s. The market was up a month after the shutdown 60% of the time. Half of the time, the market was down after the shutdown; the losses were 2% or less a month afterward.

Shutdowns are costly and annoying, but the headline risk is the major factor. If they occur in a negative environment like we are currently experiencing, they can certainly become the straw that breaks the camel's back, but only if they last a long time. In my estimation, the market is too familiar with short shutdowns to break too much of a sweat.

Congressional Budget Office

So, essentially, this catalyst isn't a huge deal for markets. While a shutdown would undoubtedly be an inconvenience and needlessly hurt many vulnerable corridors of American society, it appears it is difficult for shutdowns to sway the market greatly and have a profound macroeconomic effect. Furthermore, the economic drag they typically have will be significantly mitigated by the massive spending already underway in the economy due to President Biden's three signature pieces of legislation. The economic effects of a shutdown are limited, but in a time of anemic growth late in the cycle, they could be particularly pronounced:

Government worker incomes account for about 2% of GDP, but it's important to remember that most government workers keep getting paid.

Only discretionary spending is affected, so large obligations that comprise the bulk of US debt obligations, like Social Security and Medicare, remain on autopilot.

The macroeconomic effect is assessed to be relatively minor by Goldman Sachs. They estimate the macroeconomic effect will be to shave 0.2% off for every week the shutdown lasts.

The estimated macroeconomic effects from the last government shutdown are below.

Congressional Budget Office

The spending initiated by these measures is largely unaffected by a shutdown, which merely curtails non-essential recurring government expenses for the most part. The largest effect a prolonged shutdown could have on markets would be to complicate the Fed's efforts to tame inflation and implement a delicate monetary policy shift.

The BLS, which releases key statistics in Fed decision-making, will be forced to stop crucial data releases if a shutdown occurs. Luckily, the Fed's favored measure of inflation came in lighter than expected this morning so any potential data interruption has been preceded with a spoonful of sugar. Despite the deadline approaching fast, I have already seen the shutdown receding from the headlines a bit in the past few days.

The market has become accustomed to Washington's procrastination. These matters pretty much ONLY get solved with very last-minute deals. Procrastination nation. Ultimately though, I think rates back off, and we finish the year strong. Favorable seasonals and a bunch of managers scrambling to chase gains to help this year's lackluster performance should support a rally.

I suspect we find the low soon, if we haven't already, regardless of what happens with the shutdown. If the shutdown adversely affects markets significantly, it will likely be in a matter of months due to lack of resolution; markets probably have priced in that one will occur. If a last-minute breakthrough occurs, this could surprise markets to the upside. An upside move in response to a favorable resolution is more likely than an extreme downside move due to a shutdown being initiated.

Risks and Where I Could Be Wrong

Though the historical data suggests that you should take a business-as-usual approach to the somewhat common event of a government shutdown, there is always the potential for this risk to snowball and interact with other risks in unforeseen ways. Any of the following risks could interact with a government shutdown in unforeseen and problematic ways.

Escalation in Ukraine or Taiwan.

Fed Policy Error.

Banking Issues Worsen.

Return of Inflation.

CRE meltdown.

Write-downs of Private Assets.

While the tenor of media coverage regarding our political system has become heated and polarization is a problem, shutdowns are much less threatening than the issue of sovereign default over the debt ceiling. The profound effects this could have on financial markets should make us relatively grateful that we don't have to navigate that more serious issue.

The Conference Board

Nonetheless, there are growing indications a recession could be materializing and that the US consumer is increasingly stretched. The lack of non-essential but economically stimulative government services during a downturn could be particularly hard-felt given the inflationary pressures on many workers whose wages have been unable to keep up with rising prices.

Conclusion

The US system of government has a lot of pitfalls. One of them is that there is a constant rhetorical conflict between competing factions vying for power at all times. This means our rhetoric is always laden with blame, which hinders accuracy and can deter us from understanding events beyond our rage and disappointment.

Democracy is a messy, slow, and frustrating political system, but it also beats the alternatives. Despite growing political polarization, Americans on both sides of the aisle share remarkably similar values. Perhaps this will ensure a brighter future than current discord allows us to imagine. And Americans of all stripes are fed up with partisanship.

Pew Research Center

One thing to keep in mind is that the painful resolution and rearranging of calcified political coalitions of the past could ultimately be the very thing that cures the many ills of our Republic. When you doubt America and think she's near her wit's end, consider this fact: we held an election successfully during a Civil War that killed over 2% of our population between a sitting President and a former general of the national army whom the President fired only years before.

Our national political spirit, however, frayed, has shown a resilience that has been the world's envy. Despite our problems, I am betting that this proud tradition will endure.