Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Procrastination Nation: The Government Shutdown And Markets

Sep. 29, 2023 1:30 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), DJI, NDX, SPXSPY
Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
1.32K Followers

Summary

  • The US government faces the possibility of a shutdown as political tensions rise and Speaker McCarthy struggles to pass a stop-gap bill.
  • Shutdowns historically have limited effects on the stock market, with the market being up 60% of the time a month after a shutdown.
  • The economic effects of a shutdown are relatively minor, but it could complicate the Fed's efforts to tame inflation and implement monetary policy.

Government Debt Ceiling and Federal Government Shutdown

Douglas Rissing

Rising democracy is the worst form of government - except for all the others that have been tried.

- Winston Churchill.

Well, it's that time of the political season again. The most powerful government in the world will yet again have

This article was written by

Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
1.32K Followers
I was Senior Writer and Vice President at Fundstrat Global Advisors for over 2 years. Prior to that, I was Senior Research Analyst at Dentons, now the world's largest law firm. I focus on company management, fundamentals, earnings, contrarian investing, and the effects of geopolitical developments on risk assets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.