Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GSK: Strong Positioning And Trading At Historical Discount

Sep. 29, 2023 2:27 PM ETGSK plc (GSK), GLAXF
David Huston profile picture
David Huston
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • GSK is a leading biopharmaceutical company with a focus on vaccines and products for major diseases.
  • GSK's drug line-up is safe and profitable, with competitors facing larger sales loss exposure due to patent expirations.
  • GSK has a strong balance sheet, high margins, and a sound revenue track record, making it a compelling value investment.

Radiologist in the control room performing a medical scan

andresr/E+ via Getty Images

I remember driving by the GSK (NYSE:GSK) plant near Toronto, Ontario every weekend - back when it was GlaxoSmithKline - and marveling at the true scale and size of the manufacturing facility, where millions of medicines and vaccines are produced that

If you'd like to learn more - take advantage of our 14-day free trial (new subscribers only) and stay on the right side of the market and Away From the Herd

ANG Traders

This article was written by

David Huston profile picture
David Huston
441 Followers

David Huston is a senior manager in the professional services sector, helping Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies optimize for efficiency. For the past 5 years, as a contrarian investor, David has built up an extensive portfolio of stock, bonds, and derivatives that strives to beat the S&P on a consistent basis.

David helps run the investing group Away From The Herd, a service with a team holding 60 years of combined experience in capital markets. Away From The Herd is a data-driven MMT investment service that aims to educate and support investors to consistently outperform benchmark equity markets. Features include: Trade alerts, weekly market analysis, technical analysis, government spending alerts and more. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GSK.L either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.