Ares Commercial Real Estate: Loan Losses Expected To Soar As Property LTVs Rise

Harrison Schwartz
Summary

  • Commercial property prices are declining rapidly, with office properties being the most affected segment.
  • Commercial real estate transaction volumes and sales of commercial mortgage bonds have significantly decreased.
  • Ares Commercial Real Estate has lost considerable value and faces delinquency-related strains as mortgage rates peak.
  • ACRE trades at a significant price-to-book discount, but that may not entirely offset a sharper rise in loan losses due to refinancing issues amongst its borrowers.

Looking directly up at the skyline of the financial

Megapixel8/iStock via Getty Images

The commercial real estate market activity is likely one of the most significant trends of 2023. After many years of decent returns, commercial property prices have begun to decline quickly. Nationally, commercial property prices are currently

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Comments (4)

g
grcinak
Today, 4:02 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.76K)
@Harrison Schwartz

This slippery downward slope in the equity value is a "buy, buy, buy" opportunity for the followers of people who subscribe to the perspective of the HDO "income methodology" and who dis-consider the potential long-term or even irrevocable importance of perpetual capital loss.

@Rida Morwa

@Eileen Dover
jpm1jr
jpm1jr
Today, 3:46 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (537)
maybe my math is wrong, but it looks as though with $2.00 of CECL already in the NAV, and market price a further discount to that net NAV, ACRE would have to see something like 40% of its loans default, and recover only 50% of the original underwriting value, in order come in below today's market price.
e
enterprisestudy
Today, 3:56 PM
Premium
Comments (192)
@jpm1jr agree - already discounted. also their office loans are generally not in problem geographies. Also they seem flexible in how they deal with delinquencies, doing whatever works best case by case. I feel like ACRE is one of the least worrisome commercial REITs
J
Jschmid28
Today, 4:09 PM
Premium
Comments (92)
@jpm1jr exactly, the interview at the last Bofa conference made it quite clear. But if someone just tries to get a story it doesn’t help. There are lots of people believing those sell stories
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
