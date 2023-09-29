Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Viatris: Generic Semaglutide Could Become The Poor Man's Option For Weight Loss

Sep. 29, 2023 3:00 PM ETViatris Inc. (VTRS)NVO, NONOF6 Comments
Biotech Beast profile picture
Biotech Beast
6.94K Followers

Summary

  • Viatris Inc.'s Q2 2023 earnings presentation notes that generic forms of NVO's Ozempic and Wegovy are under regulatory review.
  • Despite newer therapies, older drugs like Trulicity continue to generate significant revenues, so a generic semaglutide could still compete with newer drugs.
  • Viatris continues to make headway on paying down its debt and there is room for optimism on the top line, thanks to the launch of newer products.

Bathroom scale, measuring tape and space for text on white wooden floor, top view. Weight loss concept

Liudmila Chernetska

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) could make waves in the weight loss and diabetes market, were it to launch generic versions of Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Ozempic and Wegovy (both contain semaglutide). This article takes a look at

This article was written by

Biotech Beast profile picture
Biotech Beast
6.94K Followers
Scientist and trader of biotech stock. Focus on trading around events such as trial results and NDA/BLA approvals. Also covering companies in industries regulated by the FDA. Articles present my opinion on stocks, but don't constitute investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

S
Subvisual
Today, 4:02 PM
Comments (4)
Generic versions of injectable medications tend not to make as big of an impact as one might expect. Probably to do with the storage and stability requirements or difficulty showing therapeutic equivalence for approval?

I think the real disruption will occur when an oral formulation of semaglutide (Rybelsus) has a generic version appear. Oral semaglutide isn't yet approved for weight loss, but data seems to suggest it is quite effective. The FDA issuing the recent warning towards compounding pharmacies producing alternate salt formulations of semaglutide in the name of "safety" indicates to me NVO is aware and fearful of the risk of alternative oral formulations of semaglutide.
J
Jimghad
Today, 4:29 PM
Comments (5.2K)
@Subvisual Very successful Biosimilars - injectables are Rituximab, Herceptin and Avastin, Biosimilars. Just some examples.
J
Jimghad
Today, 3:36 PM
Comments (5.2K)
Generic of Sema is years away.
With the on going studies with end points as heart failure, Sleep apnea, CKD etc the regulatory bodies and insurance Cos. / PBMs will be happy to approve Mounjaro. This will be followed by the oral products, from LLY, Amgen and PFE.
Only time will tell how the future unfolds.
n
nmcoyote1
Today, 3:31 PM
Investing Group
Comments (646)
I notice that these studies compare 1mg Semaglutide to much higher doses of Tirz and Reta. It will be interesting to see the results of ongoing studies of Semaglutide using 7+mg doses versus the other two peptides. I doubt Semaglutide will be available as a generic for at least 3 years. Another thing I’m watching with interest is the large amount of these three drugs/ peptides being sold grey market in the US and the rest of the world. It is the first time I have seen such a large quantity of peptides being sold outside of the grey market for the gym crowd. You can currently get grey market Semaglutide for $10 per week and Tirzapetide or Retatrutide for $40 week. Which is less then 20% of the retail prescription price. Reta is not even available via prescription yet. But is being sold to soccer moms via email/ Social Media. I have been surprised that the US government has not heavily cracked down on grey market sellers yet. As it has to hurt the bottom lines of drug companies with patents.
eeeW profile picture
eeeW
Today, 3:23 PM
Comments (973)
Viatris should easily be a $28-30 stock now and with these forecasts easily could be $45-50 in a year.
A
AndreP
Today, 3:17 PM
Investing Group
Comments (3.55K)
Disappointment you bet.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.