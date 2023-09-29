Imgorthand/E+ via Getty Images

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) stock just put out a mixed quarterly report. This is a stock we have traded a number of times with strong success. Generally speaking, it has been a reliable buy as it approaches and especially if it breaks $200. While there is certainly macro pressure building, barring a tough recession, as opposed to the mild one we see as likely, the decline in shares represents an opportunity.

While we are still in a slow period of the season, people are ramping up season pass buying ahead of the busy skiing season. We still believe Vail Resorts has excellent management, has invested properly for future growth, and is projected to have revenue growth for this year and next. We like shares on this pull back.

Well, the company loses money every single Q4. The results reported always show losses because it is the summer season, but of course this is really a winter season company. That said, there is still visitation to resorts, and there are season pass sales. As part of this report, we got a view into the outlook for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2024, and an update on capital spending plans. We like that the company pays dividends, with a yield of 3.4%, and the company is repurchasing shares.

The top line was light versus estimates, coming in at $269.8 million. Revenue growth is up 1% from last year. But Q4 is always volatile for sales. While this revenue grew modestly, we know net income was a loss, as is typical in Q4, and the company lost $3.35 per share.

Let's talk fiscal 2023. Well, it was a decline from fiscal 2022, explaining lackluster share performance over the last few quarters. Good for trading, bad for investing. Net income was $268.1 million for fiscal 2023 compared to net income of 347.9 million for fiscal 2022. Much of this was due to a large gain on disposal of fixed assets in fiscal 2022 and an increase in fiscal 2023 expenses. Reported EBITDA was basically flat at $834.8 million for fiscal 2023, compared to $836.9 million for fiscal 2022. So what about as we look ahead? In our opinion, it is all about those season pass sales, which bring people to the resorts to spend money, on top of revenues from the pass sales.

We like to examine the trends in season passholders, and trends in their activities/spending/visitation habits. Season passholders represent the highest-valued customers for the company, since they visit resorts a few times a year. We also are highly encouraged by the company's season-to-date season pass sales. Pass product sales through September 22, 2023 for the upcoming 2023/2024 North American ski season increased approximately 7% in units and approximately 11% in sales dollars as compared to the period in the prior year through September 23, 2022. That is a very good sign.

Commenting on the year, CEO Kirsten Lynch stated:

Given the significant weather-related challenges this past season, we are pleased with our overall results for the year, with strong growth in 2022/2023 North American ski season visitation and spending compared to the prior year, further supported by the stability created by our advance commitment products... Our overall results throughout the 2022/2023 North American ski season highlight the stability of the advance commitment from season pass products in a season with challenging conditions, including travel disruptions during the peak holiday period, abnormal weather conditions which significantly reduced operating days, terrain availability, and activity offerings across our 26 Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast resorts (collectively, "Eastern" U.S. resorts), and severe weather disruptions at our Tahoe resorts.

This commentary sums it up. It was a difficult year weather-wise despite decent sales. Looking ahead to the next year, we are bullish. Guidance for net income is estimated to be between $316 million and $394 million for fiscal 2024, which would be a huge increase from fiscal 2023. EBITDA will also grow sizable for fiscal 2024 to $912 million up to $968 million. This is solid. Of course, Q1 is much like Q4 in that it is not time to start winter activities, as it runs from August to November. Things ramp at the end of Q1, and then of course Q2 and Q3 are strong. Q1 will see losses between $191 million and $168 million and EBITDA will be between negative $154 million and negative $140 million.

Vail expects to invest approximately $180 million to $185 million in calendar year 2023, and more in 2024 to upgrade the season pass electronic system, to improve lifts, and invest in developing and expanding their existing resorts.

We think the stock does well as long as the weather holds up. That is indeed a risk. You should be looking for cooler weather with normal to above normal snowfall for ideal conditions. Further, there is great return of capital here. The company just declared a quarterly dividend of $2.06 per share for the quarter, and we expect this to grow. During the quarter, Vail repurchased approximately 0.4 million shares of common stock at an average price of $247 for a total of approximately $100.0 million. In fiscal 2023 the company repurchased 2.2 million shares of common stock during fiscal year 2023 at an average price of approximately $229 for a total of $500.0 million.

With Vail Resorts, Inc. shares at $225, you can get shares cheaper than management paid to buy them back. We think you come in and do some buying here on the selloff as Fiscal 2024 looks to resume growth. With guidance and normal weather, we see EPS of $8.90-$9.50 for the fiscal year, you can get shares for about 24-25X EPS. This is historically a good entry point for shares, though we would suggest scaling in from $225 to $200 for a better position and average price.