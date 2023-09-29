Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why FMC Could Fly Once Demand Improves

Sep. 29, 2023 3:23 PM ETFMC Corporation (FMC)3 Comments
Summary

  • FMC Corporation, a major player in the agriculture input sector, has experienced a decline in stock price but is poised for a comeback.
  • Weakness in sales volume and adverse market conditions have impacted FMC, but the company's innovative portfolio and product pipeline offer potential for growth.
  • FMC Corporation's positive outlook, improved margins, and healthy balance sheet suggest a brighter future, but investors should be cautious of potential cyclical risks.
Silhouette of man examining wheat crops on field

SimonSkafar

Introduction

I'm starting this article by admitting I was wrong - or was I early?

While it depends on one's timeframe, being early is often the same as being wrong.

On November 11, 2022, I wrote an article titled

Comments (3)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 4:13 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.4K)
Perhaps I was precipitously dismissive of the upside potential for FMC despite what might be a rocky road to get to the final destination. You are not the only competent analyst who envisions the potential for FMC to double over the next 2 or 3 years. I did more research after posting my earlier comment, and see that highly respected analysts at CFRA and Reuters have set 12-month price targets of $105 and $110, respectively, and that Morningstar has published a Fair Value of $120 for FMC. I'm not yet convinced or committed, but I promise to do more homework on this name over the weekend. I have lots more time to do so as the Chicago Cubs have put themselves in a position in which only a miracle could get them into the Baseball Playoffs. They are virtually mathematically eliminated unless they win all 3 games against the first place Brewers, and the other teams vying for inclusion in the Playoffs lose all of their games this weekend. I always assert that probability does not ensure certainty, but in the case of a 50/50 sport such as baseball that is "probably" true!
r
reasonableperson1
Today, 3:48 PM
Comments (79)
I appreciate that you explained why you don't own the stock. I read a lot of articles on SA in which the analyst touts the stock, calls it a strong buy, a recommendation, whatever, but discloses that they don't own the stock. I always wonder why. I'm always thinking that there must be something that they like a lot better. What are those stocks? So, I appreciate your explaining why you don't own the stock even though you really like it.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 3:47 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.4K)
Good coverage. The financial metrics and yield of FMC are attractive. What could go wrong? Well, for one, class action attorneys could sue FMC on the premise that its pesticides and insecticides cause cancer. Chemical/fertilizer companies seem riskier to me than food products companies, and that could explain why the chemical and fertilizer stocks seem cheap on a relative basis, while their financial metrics are arguably better.
I'll stick with my plan to accumulate ADM as a food input name that seems safer than FMC. And keep my half positions in packaged food companies KHC and CAG. And my half position in DE.
Despite my concerns about fertilizer stocks, I do have a full position in NTR.
Despite my concerns about chemical stocks, I re-initiated a small investment in LYB yesterday.
Ok. OK. I recognize my own imperfections. There are obviously exceptions to my own rules!! Or, instead of admitting inconsistency, I could rationalize that some stocks meet my "guidelines" (instead of rules) and can qualify for inclusion in our portfolio of only 28 stocks despite the acknowledged risks.
Semantics!
