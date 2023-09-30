Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Government Shutdown Drama, New Spinoffs And Auto Sector Updates

SA Stocks To Watch
There is the potential that a U.S. government shutdown will be a headwind for investors next week unless a last-minute deal is worked out in Congress. BNP Paribas warned that the economic effects of a federal government shutdown could amount to 0.1% to 0.2% on annualized GDP growth each week the shutdown persists. Seeking Alpha analyst Chris Lau said government shutdown risk feeds the market's hunger for bad news, with bulls looking for any excuse to take profits and bears betting on a stock market crash. A government shutdown could impact various sectors and even delay the release of the September jobs report, which is forecast to show 165K job additions for the month and a dip in the unemployment rate to 3.7%. During the middle of the week, OPEC+ will meet, although there are no major changes to the oil output policy anticipated. Tighter supply and rising demand continue to drive a rally in oil prices. The earnings calendar is light, with only Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Constellation Brands (STZ) standing out as potential sector-rattling updates. However, the event calendar is loaded with Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP), Google (GOOG), Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF), and Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) all on the marquee. Meanwhile, the auto sector will be riveted by deliveries reports from Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Rivian Automotive (RIVN

SA Stocks To Watch
TLRY is getting a lot attention right now. Watch for major break out upwards.
