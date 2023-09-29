Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ford: Why UAW-Driven Bankruptcy Concerns Are Overblown

Sep. 29, 2023 3:05 PM ETFord Motor Company (F)GM, PEUGF, STLA, TSLA10 Comments
Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
1.32K Followers

Summary

  • Ford Motor Company is better prepared to avoid bankruptcy than shrill headlines surrounding the UAW strikes would suggest.
  • Finding opportunities for alpha rarely involves buying opportunities that feel risk-free, but overly negative sentiment is a great opportunity.
  • Identifying and countertrading the crowd's false assumptions and beliefs can be a way to find alpha in the market.
  • Very little has changed yet about Ford's long-term plans, and the UAW's demands may be more in line with what Wall Street analysts would like to see than you would think!

Electrify Expo In D.C. Highlights Latest Technology In Electric Vehicle Industry

Nathan Howard/Getty Images News

Everyone has the brainpower to make money in stocks. Not everyone has the stomach. - Peter Lynch

One of the biggest market stories this week has been the headline-grabbing United Auto Workers ("UAW") strike. In decades past, the powerful labor union would target one

This article was written by

Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
1.32K Followers
I was Senior Writer and Vice President at Fundstrat Global Advisors for over 2 years. Prior to that, I was Senior Research Analyst at Dentons, now the world's largest law firm. I focus on company management, fundamentals, earnings, contrarian investing, and the effects of geopolitical developments on risk assets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of F either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (10)

j
jarratta
Today, 4:33 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (5.02K)
Thanks

F faces many challenges. Bankruptcy is not one of them. That the UAW action could trigger this result is just plain absurd The union knows full well that having significantly higher labor costs at domestic OEMs and having them operate at a disadvantage to foreign OEMs in nonunion jurisdictions is folly.

Because of F's farsighted approach with respect to EVs most of the risk here is related to execution. F is far ahead of the two other domestic OEMs when it comes to the electrification of propulsion.

A large % of its profits arise from its heavy duty trucks (F-250 & up) which aren't amenable to battery power anytime soon. My Lightning is the best pickup I've ever owned -- currently own two others and have never not had one for half a century .
A
Amenecker
Today, 4:22 PM
Premium
Comments (183)
You think the UAW cares if Ford could go into bankruptcy? Shocker, the answer is no. Unions have a long history of company destruction in this Country…heck the rust belt is a union creation, Bethlehem Steel, Firestone & Yellow Freight…this strike has ensured NO company foreign or domestic will ever try to manufacture anything here again…
Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
Today, 4:28 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (516)
@Amenecker, right, I get the first-order thought/conclusion of the ongoing strike. See the Richard Thaler quote in the article. Go deeper, my Paduan!
Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
Today, 4:29 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (516)
@Amenecker, and yes, the UAW does not want Ford to go bankrupt, whether or not that comports with what you think you know about unions.
F
FunInvesting
Today, 3:35 PM
Premium
Comments (4.46K)
Holding stocks of the big three....errrr...big two now over the last 30 years has proven to be a HUGE losers game...so what does the author say about that?
Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
Today, 3:37 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (516)
@FunInvesting, well, I just wrote an entire article on it. So, you can read it, and I do make some specific points about the very question you bring up! Thanks for reading in advance!
A
All_Tesla
Today, 3:20 PM
Comments (69)
Let's see Ford's profitable EV division.
Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
Today, 3:35 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (516)
@All_Tesla Wow. Good one. That's the first time I've ever heard that critique of Ford. Their EV division isn't profitable? Just kidding. How basic.
Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
Today, 3:36 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (516)
@All_Tesla Get off my jock, guy. I like Tesla too!

seekingalpha.com/...
R
RobinAA
Today, 4:07 PM
Investing Group
Comments (735)
@Christopher Robb oh another writer that is rude to his readers. Get off your high horse. Your whole thesis is flawed anyway; BK is not the issue-low profitability and poor quality are the issues Ford continues to face. Ford is too big to fail; the guberment won't let it cease to exist. Besides the Ford family is very shrewd; they will sell to VW if BK on horizon.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.