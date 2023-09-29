gan chaonan/iStock via Getty Images

The new dimensions of a software IPO: rapid growth, profitably and positive free cash flow

It has been almost 2 years now since the last traditional enterprise software IPO was launched. Braze (BRZE) went public in November 2021 at a price of $65/share. These days the shares have been trading in the mid $40 share range. In some ways, Braze has been able to achieve strong operational performance over the last 2 years. Revenues for the current quarter are forecast to be $117 million, compared to $64 million 2 years ago. Profitability metrics, however, have shown far less progress and the company is still burning cash. Just to be clear, I was positive about Braze when it first went public, and the shares did reach a high of $96/share at that time. My initial recommendation was published when the shares were $75. Valuations have compressed significantly overall, and especially for companies that have yet to achieve profitability or to generate cash.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) is also a marketing automation company. It went public on September 20th with an enterprise value of somewhat less than $9 billion. The company wound up selling a bit more than 19 million shares at $30/share. The company's latest quarterly revenues were $164.5 million, up 51% year over year and up by 5% sequentially. The company gets almost all of its revenues from the retail and ecommerce business segments. That has resulted in some fairly significant seasonality which reduces the relevance of sequential changes in revenue. Last year sequential revenue rose by 22% between Q3 and Q4, greater even than the 18% sequential growth Q3 to Q4 in 2021.

This is decidedly a new style IPO. The company is achieving rapid growth, but it is also profitable - even profitable on a GAAP basis, and it is cash generating. While some of its reported growth was the result of a price increase last year, even after excluding that event, this is a company which I have estimated has a Rule of 40 metric of 50+. While I am fond of looking at the Rule of 40 metric in terms of considering valuation, I am well aware that it means little if the growth element fails as has happened with a couple of other IPOs of recent years, Doximity (DOCS) and ZoomInfo (ZI). Marketing automation would appear to be a space without some of the vulnerabilities that upset the models of other IPOs that looked great initially, but then saw a growth rate failure.

Should subscribers/readers buy the shares? Overall, the numbers look reasonable. The company has an enterprise value based on the current stock price of about $36 (close as of 9/28) of about $8.3 billion (net of the cash raised by the IPO). Based on the current revenue run rate, seasonality and growth, I think revenue for the next 4 quarters are likely to be around $850 million. So, the EV/S is a bit less than 10X. That is a bit elevated for my estimate of the company's CAGR. It compares to Braze, which I estimate has an EV/S of a bit greater than 8X, and to HubSpot (HUBS), another company that is quite a bit larger in the same space with an EV/S of greater than 10X although Klaviyo probably has a bit higher CAGR than both of those companies.

On the other hand, this company is profitable and is generating cash. I can't even begin to say just how much I think that is worth in this market environment. I am loathe to recommend any company these days that doesn't have a free cash flow margin-and I don't think IPOs can get done without a company showing free cash flow. That is probably what has constrained Snowflake (SNOW) rival Databricks from launching an IPO and it has kept me sidelined in terms of recommending MongoDB (MDB). Last quarter the company's free cash flow margin was greater than 20%. For the first 6 months of 2023, the free cash flow margin has been 17%. The company has been consistently cash flow positive for the last 3 quarters. Based on the information provided in the S-1, I think projecting a free cash flow margin of 15%+ is prudent. That brings the valuation to somewhat below average, and in line with other companies I recommend in the overall space such as Sprout Social (SPT) whose recent analyst day projected a forecast financial profile similar to that which Klaviyo is achieving. So, yes, I think the shares are a buy, and when more information is available, and I can refine estimates further, I think I will be able to reaffirm and reinforce my rating.

In recent weeks markets have been roiled by interest rate angst, and fears for the recrudescence of inflation. In addition, labor unrest and a possible government shutdown are taking a toll on investors' sentiment. Klaviyo as an investment exists in the overall market. The shares are not likely to see higher valuation while investors are more focused on the "higher for longer" mantra. My call is long term and it is relative. I think the relative valuation of the shares is exceptionally attractive and probably not widely appreciated. The absolute valuation is going to be as much a function of market trends as the specific operational performance of this company.

The company has a strategic and financial relationship with Shopify (SHOP). This is a critical relationship for the company. Shopify owns about 10%+ of the outstanding shares of the company (29 million shares) which it acquired in a couple of different transactions at around the current price of the shares. It also has warrants to acquire another 5% of the shares but the exercise price of the warrants is far, far out of the money at this point. While some of the warrants are currently vested, the balance will vest quarterly over a multi-year period. The company amortizes the cost of the Shopify arrangement through the P&L; it excludes the amortization in non-GAAP earnings and of course the amortization does not impact free cash flow.

The relationship between Klaviyo and Shopify is similar in some regards to other deals Shopify has with companies such as Affirm (AFRM) and Global-e (GLBE). Klaviyo is presented to Shopify merchants as Shopify's chosen marking automation vendor. There is a tight technical integration between Shopify's offerings and the Klaviyo platform. As part of the collaboration agreement, Klaviyo has a revenue share arrangement with Shopify. Shopify gets a monthly fee for each Shopify Plus merchant using the Klaviyo platform as well as fees generated when merchants are charged by Klaviyo to send messages. Last year Klaviyo paid Shopify over $16 million in fees more than double the fee that had been paid to Shopify under the prior agreement. Almost 78% of Klaviyo's ARR at end of 2022 was derived from Shopify customers and an additional 10% of ARR was derived from those merchants who had acquired Klaviyo through the Shopify web store. That said, even within the Shopify partner base, Klaviyo has captured only a small percentage of the available customers.

The company's pricing model is based on tiered pricing. Basically the tiers are based on the number of active consumer profiles stored on the Klaviyo platform. The company charges for each message sent using its platform. The company has been expanding its offerings; most recently it has added customer reviews and what it calls a Customer Data platform. The company has been able to maintain a fairly consistent expansion rate because of the adoption of new products being offered by Klaviyo, and a rising level of messages being sent by existing Klaviyo customers. Most recently the company's expansion rate has been 119% - it has been at that level the past 4 quarters.

The company commissioned a market survey by a 3rd party consultant in connection with its IPO. The data collected by Analysys Mason calculates that within retail/ecommerce the TAM for the Klaviyo solution set is about $16 billion, and outside of the core vertical the TAM is another $34 billion. The global TAM as identified by Analysys is $68 billion but Klaviyo will have to localize its technology for different countries in order to be able to service most non-English language customers.

What does Klaviyo do for its customers?

Klaviyo is one of the leaders in the marketing automation space. Marketing automation is one of the higher priorities for many companies. As the linked definition suggests, marketing automation is basically technology that automates repetitive marketing tasks. But these days marketing automation is about sending targeting marketing messages to specific groups and to individual consumers based on multiple data signals. Companies spend at high levels to send messages to consumers, but most of their messaging is wasted, going to consumers who have no prospect of buying their products or services and who probably resent getting unwanted messages - the electronic equivalent of junk mail. Most users of marketing automation believe that their spending produces a substantial ROI. This in turn has led to rapid growth of this sector. The study linked here indicates that the marketing automation software market will grow from about $6 billion this year, to around $13 billion in 2028, or a CAGR of 18.6%. Other studies have around the same market size but slightly different CAGRs. It is mainly a matter of definition.

Klaviyo is a significantly different company than Braze which is probably the closest comp, in more than a few details. Besides being larger, and besides having a significant partnership with Shopify, it is much more focused on a single vertical, i.e., retail/ecommerce, and its average customer has been far smaller than that of Braze. It is a younger company and its platform has been purpose-built to offer email marketing tools for ecommerce companies.

Klaviyo focuses on automating and optimizing the distribution of email and SMS messages to potential consumers. It has collected a massive amount of customer data and has built software based on AI that analyzes the data that it has collected so that the brands that are its customers send their messages to likely potential buyers through the appropriate channel at the appropriate time. Most of the company's technology is still focused on sending emails, although SMS is growing very rapidly. Over the past year, customers using the company's SMS service increased from 8.5% to 15% of the company's total customers.

One focus of the company is rapid time to benefit. The kind of customers who have been Klaviyo's mainstay simply can't afford to invest in software that has a significant implementation period. In that regard, the company tracks a metric it has christened Klaviyo attributed value (KAV). KAV is the amount of revenue that customers generate through orders placed by consumers within a specified period of time after a message is sent using its platform. The metric is based on a 5-day period for email and a 24-hour period for SMS. For new customers who were onboarded in 2022, the median time to generate KAV was less than 30 days, and even the company's large customer cohort was generating KAV within 9 weeks of installing the product.

Part of the company's rapid time to benefit is its use of generative AI to facilitate the creation of emails - although it would be well not to get too excited about that capability which is just in its nascent stage. The company has a range of drag and drop templates and customers can customize pre-built templates and use generative AI for subject line creation. It offers its customers what are called A/B testing tools and its service is able to segment customer lists to optimize the impact of a campaign.

Klaviyo is hardly alone in its space, and marketing automation may be well known by some readers. That said it is likely to be helpful to review a couple of use cases for those readers less aware of the space and the level of ROI that it can generate for users.

One use case highlighted was for a company called Dermalogica. As the name implies the company sells skincare products and creams. This use case was focused on targeted marketing. The Klaviyo data platform and software was able to provide the Dermalogica marketing team insights as to which group of customers had the highest engagement with a particular message, while which group had the highest conversion rate. The company pivoted its marketing focus to high intent customers as defined by metrics such as customers who viewed Dermalogica product, added to Dermalogica products to their carts, and Dermalogica customers who started checkout but with no recently placed orders. Dermalogica became a Klaviyo customer for email in 2020, and started using SMS in 2021. The Director of ecommerce for Dermalogica has said that there has been a 55% increase in Klaviyo attributed revenue form 1H 2022 to 1H 2023.

Another highlighted user was Urban You. Urban You is a company that offers what is called a medical spa experience. Apparently, that is luxury, medical-grade skincare. that includes injections and sculpting. I can safely say that this writer has never used the service and never will, but it is apparently a significant market. Needless to say this writer has never heard of the company. In some of its locations it is known as the Urban Muse where its focus is on sound healing, meditation and clairvoyance. The company uses a Zenoti booking platform which provides scheduling, coupon codes and reminders. But the company was unable to integrate the booking platform with their email marketing program. They switched to Klaviyo last year. The user maintains that the use of Klaviyo, and its integration resulted in 285 additional appointments in the first month of use. It maintains that 25% of total appointments coming through its booking platform revenue is attributable to the use of the Klaviyo technology.

Klaviyo technology is used to create a consumer profile from the bookings platform data. Using this data it creates automated treatment-specific aftercare messages and has improved the segmentation of its reminder messages to book appointments. Integrations are a key factor in Klaviyo's rapid growth; it has 300 integrations at this point which make it easy for users to deploy its solution and to achieve benefits.

Klaviyo has thousands of customers, 130k as of last count, and not all of them have had consistently favorable experiences. Sometimes users don't take advantage of the correlations to properly segment and send messages. Churn is always a factor for users of this size in the ecommerce sector. That said, the company gets high marks from surveyed users for the support it provides its customers - that is a distinguishing factor compared to competitors. Not terribly surprisingly, this company is moving to a focus on larger customers capable of spending significantly on the platform.

Klaviyo's Growth Strategy

Klaviyo needs to execute multiple pivots to remain a hyper growth company. It needs to sell existing customers more products, it needs to acquire new and larger customers, it needs to sell outside of the retail ecommerce vertical and it probably needs to sell to customers outside of the Shopify ecosystem.

The company focused on its efficiency in its S-1. One reason readers ought to consider investing in the shares is that it really has been very efficient in terms of its cost of growing the business to this point. It points out in the S-1 that it has been able to grow to its current size while using just $15 million in cash it had raised - before the IPO it had $439 million of cash and no debt. The company has achieved very positive sales efficiency ratios. That is particularly true in looking at the company's enterprise segment. Generally speaking when I look at companies at this stage of their evolution, the growth strategy that works most often is the move up-market. That is basically why this company is continuing to grow at elevated rates while holding sales and marketing expense flat. The S-1 includes the anodyne statement that "efficiency is part of our DNA." Whether that statement is really true, the company has begun to sell to larger customers with a direct sales force whose metrics are impressive. The company almost doubled its large customer cohort to 1458 over the last year with a sales cycle of 8 weeks, and a customer acquisition payback metric is 14 months.

Currently less than 5% of Klaviyo's revenue comes from verticals outside of ecommerce/retail. In order to continue to maintain elevated growth that is going to have to change. The company had acquired customers in a variety of different verticals without any particular effort to do so in market segments that include education, events, restaurants and travel as well as from B2B companies. Its first vertical offering is for fitness studios and salons - obviously an outgrowth of its successful relationship with Urban You. A vertical offering typically includes integrations with software vendors focused on a particular vertical. It also includes templates and text for providers in a particular vertical. I highlighted a customer in the salon space earlier in this article, and basically Klaviyo has worked with that customer to augment its integrations and content capabilities. It is clearly too early to forecast how this and other verticalization efforts will succeed. Almost certainly there will be some misses along with some hits. But it is a key component of the growth strategy.

The company gets about 31% of its revenues from outside the US. It has offices in London and Sydney. Until it offers versions of Klaviyo that are localized in terms of language its international revenue contribution will be constrained. The success it has achieved with a relatively low level of effort suggests that it should start devoting additional resources in terms of localization efforts and then introducing a local go to market strategy. I expect this will be a major factor in maintaining growth rates.

As mentioned, the company recently launched two new features for its customers. Reviews is a feature that helps Klaviyo customers solicit reviews and collect them in a usable fashion. It is rather basic, but something that has become a key part of email marketing. It is integrated with Shopify so that users can publish and moderate reviews on that platform. Customer reviews are a tested way of improving email response and conversions.

The company's customer data platform offering is probably a more significant strategic direction. This is an offering that allows users to store, manage and analyze customer data at scale. It is likely to appeal to many classes of sellers in different verticals. It will be used to identify optimization opportunities and to create a 360-degree view of customers. There are many, many alternative CDPs in the market. The concept of a single source of truth is a well-worn path when it comes to the confluence of marketing and IT. I am probably not in a position to evaluate the Klaviyo offering against all of the competitors. It is designed to be a single source of truth when it comes to customer data, and it addresses specific deficiencies from traditional CDPs. At the least, it will provide Klaviyo with a larger customer footprint, a key component of the company's growth strategy.

I expect that Klaviyo CDP will be a key feature in allowing the company to better compete for larger customers and it should have an impact on net retention rates over time. Based on the company's strategies; existing and developing, my expectation is that the company will be able to achieve a 3-year CAGR in the mid-30% range and potentially higher.

Competition in the space

E-mail marketing, still the vast preponderance of Klaviyo's revenue, has been around for a long time now. There are many competitors, some well-known such as Mail Chimp and Constant Contact, and others that are less familiar such as Brevo and Campaign Monitor. I have linked to the Gartner listing of the company's competitors.

Klaviyo has been gaining share at prodigious rates. The question is why that has been so and is it sustainable. Obviously, that is the crux of any investment recommendation. I have linked here to an article from a digital marketing consultant, Tavano Team, which identifies the competitive strengths of Klaviyo. The basic differentiators called out is that Klaviyo offers a platform, that its data science is better compared to competitors in terms of targeting appropriate audiences, that it offers better automations/workflow solutions for users and that its customer support has been exemplary. The report calls out ease of use and integrations as well. For readers wanting to do a deeper dive in evaluating Klaviyo, this is a very worthwhile and easy to understand article.

The reason users buy marketing automation solutions relates to conversions. In other words, ROI. The statistics that Klaviyo has developed on the subject are compelling. At the end of the day it is all about segmentation and targeting. That is what Klaviyo appears to do best.

I obviously can't say that some of Klaviyo's competitors will not attempt to emulate some of its features. In particular, as Klaviyo moves upmarket, it will likely run up against HubSpot more often, and that company has executed well and also grown rapidly in a difficult environment. Klaviyo will have the benefit of its Shopify partnership and its many integrations and other partnerships while HubSpot has a significant level of marketplace momentum. At this point, Klaviyo is growing faster than HubSpot, and it recently has become more profitable.

Klaviyo identifies Braze as a competitor. Braze has tended to focus on much larger users and deployments and has some customers with an ARR of greater than $500k. As mentioned, Braze is not yet profitable and it is still projecting future losses. I have linked here to a comparative functional evaluation. It can be difficult for an outside observer to state that Klaviyo or Braze has better technology. Braze typically sells a more expensive set of solutions and has a product-oriented CEO. Both companies are likely to thrive as marketing automation platforms and targeted marketing will remain a focus for users in the coming years.

Klaviyo's Business Model

I confess that when I initially looked at Klaviyo's S-1 and saw its profitability metrics I was surprised. I was prepared to see losses and cash burn; the ability the company has had to achieve profitability and to generate cash was surprising, at least to me. Last quarter, the company had a gross margin of 78%. That is up from 72% in the year earlier period and up from 76.5% sequentially. The improvement in gross margin year over year probably has been significantly influenced by the company's price increase last October. The sequential increase in gross margin probably is a function of leverage at scale.

Klaviyo has an exceptionally low non-GAAP sales and marketing expense metric. Last quarter the sales and marketing expense ratio was around 30%. This excludes the GAAP cost of the warrants issued to Shopify. While the accounting convention requires that an expense must be shown for those warrants, at the moment they are far, far out of the money. The marketing expense does include the cost of revenue sharing from the Shopify agreement. There was no amortization expense for Shopify warrants in the year earlier period since they hadn't been issued. Sales and marketing expense in the year earlier quarter was 44% of revenue and it was 30% of revenue in the prior sequential quarter.

Research and Development expense was 20% of revenues last quarter, down from 22% of revenue in the year earlier period, and down from 22% of revenue in the prior sequential quarter. General and administrative expense was 14% of revenue last quarter compared to 16.5% of revenue in the year earlier period and to 14.7% of revenue in the prior sequential quarter.

Overall, operating expenses were 65% of revenue excluding the amortization of the reported Shopify warrant expense, compared to 83% of revenues in the year earlier period and to 67% of revenue in the prior sequential quarter. I imagine part of the significant improvement in the sales and marketing expense ratio relates to the leverage the company is getting from its renewed Shopify partnership. It apparently gets a significant level of new customer additions simply through word of mouth and other passive paradigms. That is generally a substantial endorsement of the ease of use, ease of deployment and the level of support that existing users are achieving with the technology. It sounds so simple… and yet it is very hard to pull off, at least in my own experience. As mentioned, it is rare to see a company where a sales cycle is measured in weeks.

The company laid off about 8% of its staff earlier this year. That shows up in operating expenses that have held more or less steady while revenue has grown and has had a major impact on profit margins and free cash flow.

As a result of the high level of profitability the company's free cash flow margin last quarter was 24%. Like many other S-1s, this one does not have a detailed breakdown by line item of operating cash flow. Most of the company's agreements are month to month so deferred revenue is likely to be at minimal levels. The cash flow metric has improved substantially in just the last few quarters along with profitability. Stock-based comp is at extremely low levels - perhaps the lowest I have ever seen in a recent IPO. Stock-based comp. expense was less than 1% of revenue last quarter. I value companies looking at dilution rather than the reported value of stock-based comp - a practice used by most institutions with whom I have worked in the past. But regardless, if SBC expense is minimal, so too will dilution, although that will not show up until the company starts reporting its results.

I confess to being surprised that the company has been able to attract the talent it needs to run the business at such reduced levels of SBC and I will be watching to see if there is a trend toward more SBC in future periods. That said, overall, this company is operating at far more efficient levels than almost any other IPO company I have looked at in the past several years and it seemingly has been able to operate efficiently without sacrificing growth potential. That may not be unique; it is certainly rare.

Management/Governance

The company's CEO is Andrew Bialecki. Andrew is 37 years old. He was a co-founder of the company in 2012. He is by far the largest shareholder of the company with ownership of 98 million shares and he has options to buy an addition 15.8 million shares that were issued in 2015. He received a salary of less than $100k last year. He is probably the world's newest billionaire.

Ed Hallen, the other co-founder of the company owns 33 million shares. He left the company for a time, and then returned to the company as Chief Product Officer in 2021. The company's CFO is Amanda Whelan. She came to the company last year from Walmart (WMT) where she had been the chief financial officer of Walmart International. The company's chief revenue officer is Steve Rowland who joined the company from Okta (OKTA) this past summer. At Okta Mr. Rowland was chief revenue officer for the last two years. Prior to Okta, Rowland had run sales in the Americas at Splunk.

Of course I have no direct knowledge of any of these individuals. They seem to have appropriate qualifications to lead this business and they have been effective in growing a profitable business in a crowded market.

Sadly, the company has multiple classes of stock. I confess with the two cofounders holding such significant holdings, I simply do not see the reason for multiple stock classes which will prevent the shares from being included in some stock indices.

The company has a fairly standard 180-day lock-up provision. It is clearly a risk of some kind that the founders own so many shares. I would be surprised if the founders did not develop a 10b-5 trading plan to sell a certain amount of shares after the lock-up. It is a risk worth noting although Klaviyo is hardly unique compared to other companies in this space.

The CFO is receiving a salary of $625k and the Chief Legal Officer is getting a base salary of $525k. Neither of the two founders had a current employment agreement with the company at the time the S-1 was filed.

There was nothing in terms of the company's management personnel or governance that should be a significant red flag to investors considering these shares.

Wrapping up: The Case to buy Klaviyo shares

Klaviyo is very much a new style IPO. It is profitable, even on a GAAP basis, it has exceptionally low SBC, it is generating cash, yet its growth has been strong despite an overall difficult demand environment. It is one of the leaders in marketing automation, and while many readers doubtless will not believe that there can be much differentiation in email marketing, or even in multi-channel marketing, the results suggest otherwise.

While the company's EV/S ratio, which I project to be a bit less than 10X on a forward basis, is not a bargain, the company's free cash flow margin which is exceptional, turns typical valuation concerns on their head.

The company is being led by its founders who own a huge amount of the shares. While there is a typical 180-day lock-up provision as part of the IPO, it would be surprising if both of the founders didn't enact 10b-5 sales programs at some point after the expiration of the lock-up, and this might be seen as a risk for the shares.

The company's strategy to penetrate the enterprise is off to a good start with a 94% increase in what it classifies as enterprise customers in the last year. The company has a crucial partnership with Shopify which I believe will cement its leadership in a category that is crucial for most Shopify merchants.

Klaviyo offers differentiated technology, and its shares offer better valuation than alternatives such as Braze and HubSpot. Of course there are no current projections or a history of beating projections for Klaviyo, but just based on its most recent financial performance and its valuation, I believe the shares are poised to achieve positive alpha over the coming 12 months.