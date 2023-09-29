Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TLT And The QT Nothing Burger

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.87K Followers

Summary

  • I review two periods of economic history: The last time TLT traded at current levels, the period of Quantitative Tightening.
  • I believe that TLT (long-dated Treasuries) will rise in price based on historical price patterns and market sentiment.
  • The impact of quantitative tightening on TLT's price is minimal, so fears are overblown in my view. We should be "greedy when others are fearful."

United States savings bonds of varying amounts

Jitalia17

One of the reasons macroeconomics is so fraught is because the level of ignorance amongst even people who are professionals is very high. I've had conversations with economists who've never heard of the "Eurodollar system", for instance. I've had conversations with analysts who

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.87K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm buying 500 TLT this afternoon.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

G
Ghog53
Today, 4:23 PM
PRO
Comments (4)
Not seeing followup on two previous articles and the subsequent events ?
dhughes327 profile picture
dhughes327
Today, 4:14 PM
Premium
Comments (676)
The real reason that most hedge funds are shorting TLT is a brewing national debt crisis of $33 Trillion and fewer folks willing to fund this debt without higher interest rates. China is no longer buying our debt and it may get to a point that few others will want it as well. While the Fed can buy it, they are less likely to do so while trying to extinguish the inflation kitchen fire that is about to burn down the house. Could the 20 year rate go to 7% as some are postulating? I certainly hope not but anything is possible.
bengalesq profile picture
bengalesq
Today, 4:09 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.22K)
....said the man who 'backed up the truck' to buy Byrna Technologies 5 separate (articles) times from $30 all the way down to $10 (now at $2), insisting is was not a fancy paintball gun manufacturer to the guy that spent 20 years fixing paintball guns...

Base case TLT has about 10% downside left but the upswing may take 2 years from here to claw back 20% (represents about 1% under current long rates) - could argue still not awful returns from here. Tail risk macro could clean your clock though......

and the yield is closer to 5
J
Jerry Antonies
Today, 4:07 PM
Premium
Comments (148)
Ya well good luck on that. I once stopped my grandmother from betting on a 200 -1 horse at the track and it won. I didn’t feel good the rest of the night. But rates are going up and will likely stay high for all of 2024. All countries are de dollarising. I don’t agree with your bet.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.