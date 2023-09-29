Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Post Q4 2023 Earnings Analyst Call Transcript

Sep. 29, 2023 3:08 PM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.61K Followers

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Post Q4 2023 Earnings Analyst Conference Call September 27, 2023 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Samir Patodia - IR

Mark Murphy - EVP & CFO

Manish Bhatia - EVP of Global Operations

Sumit Sadana - EVP & Chief Business Officer

Conference Call Participants

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

Ambrish Srivastava - BMO Capital Markets

Chris Danely - Citigroup

Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo Securities

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Karl Ackerman - BNP Paribas Exane

Brian Chin - Stifel

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Company

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Micron's Post-Earnings Analyst Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Samir Patodia, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Samir Patodia

Thanks. And welcome to Micron Technologies' fiscal fourth quarter 2023 sell-side analyst call back. On the call with me today are Sumit Sadana, Micron's Chief Business Officer; Manish Bhatia, our EVP of Global Operations; and Mark Murphy, our CFO.

As a reminder, the matters we're discussing today include forward-looking statements regarding market demand and supply, our expected results and other matters. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made today. We refer you to the documents we file with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q for a discussion of the risks that may affect our future results.

Jonathan, we can now open up for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Certainly. One moment for our first question. And our first question comes from the line of Harlan Sur from JPMorgan. Your question, please?

Harlan Sur

Hi, good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for taking

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.