Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PDD Holdings: Downgrading To 'Sell' Given The Lack Of Disclosure On Growth

Sep. 29, 2023 4:52 PM ETPDD Holdings Inc. (PDD)
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.42K Followers

Summary

  • PDD Holdings grew revenue much more than its peers, despite reports of a lackluster 618 shopping holiday in China.
  • How much of the company's revenue is being driven by the controversial Temu has not been disclosed by the company.
  • PDD has had malware/spyware issues in the past, and its Temu app is under scrutiny from the U.S. government.

Amazon, eBay, SHEIN, Temu, Walmart, AliExpress, Lazada, Target and Etsy app icon on screen

Robert Way

Back in May, I wrote that while PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) looked attractively valued, I thought there was too much controversy around the name. With the shares up over 50% since then, let's catch up on the stock.

Company

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.42K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.