Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TLT Could Be A Winner Even Without A Soft Landing

Macro Realist profile picture
Macro Realist
254 Followers

Summary

  • Long-term treasury yields have broken through a 40+ year downward channel as investor fear over rising inflation and interest rates have led to a capitulation in the bond market.
  • Sustained deviations in stock and bond returns are unlikely unless risk-premiums have substantially changed, an event I find highly unlikely.
  • The trade provides asymmetric upside as cash yield will provide a comfortable return even without price appreciation.

Symbol of the US Federal Reserve System on the US 5 dollar bill. Fed emblem close-up on american currency.

Antonistock

Why TLT is a Winner, Even Without a Soft Landing

Stock and bond returns have dramatically separated over the last 18 months. While the bond market has priced in an "overheating" economy with high short-term growth with lower long-term growth (i.e., inverted 2s/10s yield

This article was written by

Macro Realist profile picture
Macro Realist
254 Followers
My primary focus is macro & political focused commentary. I also will discuss investment ideas with a medium to long term focus (12-18 month horizons) with corresponding technical analysis. Occasional stock analysis focused on commodities and consumer sectors.*Fade CNBC**Don't Fight the Fed

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

S
Skih20
Today, 5:56 PM
Comments (780)
Ouch, that knife is sharp! I’ve nibbled at TLT over the last month, and coincidentally I have the same opinions. Thus, you provide confirmation bias, which, of course, should be avoided. However, I still think you’re on-target.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.