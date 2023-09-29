Marje

Flagship Communities REIT (OTCPK:MHCUF) is a small cap manufactured housing REIT owning 71 communities with 12,937 lots in the Midwest. Its strategy focuses on selling homes and renting out the underlying lots which results in high operating margins as the land has minimal cost of carry.

The Buy Thesis

Manufactured housing has consistently been a growth sector among REITs with what seems to be permanent undersupply due to NIMBY and other red tape. Occupancy is rising along with rental rates creating substantial same store net operating income (NOI) growth. Most of the sector trades at premium multiples as a result of these characteristics. Flagship, however, can be bought at 62% of NAV and 11.6X forward FFO.

The extreme discount in combination with consistent growth should lead to outsized total returns for patient investors. This thesis will contain the following sections:

How Flagship got so cheap.

Organic growth outlook.

External growth outlook.

FFO/share or AFFO/share growth.

Balance sheet.

Valuation and fair value.

Catalysts for realizing fair value.

Risks and difficulties of investment in Flagship.

How Flagship Got Cheap

I believe there are three main factors causing Flagship to trade well below fair value.

Canadian domicile. Small cap. Recent exodus from Canadian REITs.

MHCUF's properties are all in the U.S.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Its management is also in the U.S., headquartered in Kentucky. The company, however, is domiciled in Ontario, Canada and the stock trades primarily on the Toronto stock exchange.

This creates a bit of awkwardness for the investor base. Canadian investors may find it more challenging to analyze the fundamentals due to less familiarity with the U.S. Midwest in the same way that I would find it challenging to analyze property fundamentals in Montreal. U.S. investors are also challenged in buying the stock because the foreign ordinary MHCUF trading on U.S. exchanges has very low liquidity.

For these reasons, the Canadian domiciled U.S. property REITs all tend to trade at discounts to peers. A small market capitalization of just $324 million also tends to result in a bit of a discount. Both of these effects are normally fairly small discounts.

However, there seems to have been a substantial selloff among Canadian REITs as of late. This selloff seems to be agnostic to company fundamentals with the whole group falling. Flagship got caught in the selling wave, dropping from over $18 to under $16 which exacerbated its already cheap price, making it extremely discounted on both an NAV and FFO multiple basis.

SA

This is what makes it opportunistic. None of these factors actually affect its fundamental intrinsic value. They are merely causing market price to deviate from fair value.

Organic Growth

Organic growth in the manufactured housing sector is a product of high demand for affordable housing combined with persistent lack of supply. Construction activity heavily skews toward the high end with wave after wave of "lifestyle" apartments being built that charge north of $2000 per month.

Class B apartments in the $1300-$1700 per month range are significantly less supplied and the undersupply just gets worse all the way down to manufactured housing which can often be sub $1000 per month.

This undersupply is causing a significant influx of residents into existing communities, particularly those which are well maintained. Flagships' occupancy has gone from 74.5% to 83.3% as of 2Q23.

Flagship

At 83% significantly more upside remains to be gleaned from further lease-up.

With competing options so much more expensive than MH communities, there is substantial room to raise rents. Flagship has been able to continuously raise rent on its lots.

Flagship

The key here is that raising rent and increasing occupancy of existing communities comes with minimal incremental cost. That is high margin incremental revenue resulting in very strong organic growth rates.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

External Growth

MH is a highly fragmented sector with the top 50 owners only controlling about 16% of the inventory.

Manufactured Housing Institute

Much of it is unfortunately mismanaged which leads to poorly maintained communities and the unpleasant connotations of manufactured housing. These poorly managed communities often languish with low occupancy and high instances of tenant default.

Therein lies the opportunity for professional operators to come in and pick some low hanging fruit. Flagship has been acquiring a significant number of communities.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Given the small size of the REIT, this nearly $60 million in acquisitions is quite substantial. Not all acquisitions are accretive so it behooves investors to dig into the unit economics a bit to discern the accretion or dilution.

Going in cap rates in manufactured housing are unimpressive because it is known to be a growth sector. Year 0 and year 1 are probably not particularly accretive. The gains come from the subsequent occupancy and rental rate growth that occurs once the community is better managed. Flagship's operations track record suggests they are quite capable of executing this pattern.

Also important to the accretion or dilution equation is the cost of capital. Flagship has access to cheap debt through Fannie Mae and has locked it in at long-term fixed rates. Specifically, their mortgages are at 3.78% fixed for a weighted average of 11.2 years.

Flagship filing

Nearly all of Flagship's debt is in these mortgages which makes it one of the most immune companies to interest rate increases.

New financing will probably not be quite as cheap, but they can monitor spreads to determine when to and when not to invest.

The rest of the capital comes from equity issuance and here is where many REITs get in trouble. Flagship, however, seems dedicated to only issuing if it is going to be accretive to AFFO/share. The latest issuances were at $17 per share.

"On March 22, 2023, pursuant to the ATM Offering, the REIT raised gross proceeds of $20,000 through the issuance of 1,176,471 Units at a price of $17.00 per Unit. (4) On May 23, 2023, pursuant to the ATM Offering, the REIT raised gross proceeds of $2,965 through the issuance of 174,400 Units at a price of $17.00 per Unit"

At the $17 level it was accretive to AFFO/share on a blended cost basis looking at their recent purchases. That is well north of today's share price and management has stopped issuing equity.

With the equity spigot turned off, the pace of external acquisitions will likely slow, but they can still do some through retained capital as the AFFO payout ratio is rather low in the 50s.

No REIT can accretively be in acquisition mode all the time, yet many REITs stay in acquisition mode regardless. I like seeing REITs pull back when it makes less sense and acquire aggressively when it makes more sense.

There is plenty of growth here from the recent purchases in combination with the organic growth that AFFO/share can grow between 5% and 10% a year without needing market price to cooperate. Analyst consensus numbers call for nearly 10% growth annually through 2025.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

I suspect the analysts are looking at the same math I am. 5%-10% same store NOI growth with minimal expense growth. Note that manufactured housing rental communities are subject to rapidly rising insurance costs as seen at Sun Communities (SUI), but Flagship overwhelmingly sells homes and just rents out the lots. By dodging the sudden surge in insurance which has been as much as 75% increases, Flagship's expense lines are more stable allowing the NOI growth to flow through to the bottom line.

The company is putting together a nice track record of AFFO/share growth which I anticipate will continue.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Balance Sheet

Debt levels have been steadily reduced over time.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

The above chart uses gross value, meaning the amount paid for the properties. MH communities have appreciated in value significantly which further reduces leverage to 39.3% of book value.

Flagship

Valuation

In International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), book value is essentially the same thing as what we in the states call Net Asset Value (NAV). Using the book value figures in the table above, we can calculate a NAV. $513.957 million equity divided over 21.019 million diluted shares is a NAV of $24.45.

Trading in the low $15s today, Flagship can be bought at 62% of asset value. This compares favorably to manufactured housing peers which trade between 68.5% and 95.7% of NAV.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

From a cash flow perspective, Flagship also appears heavily discounted. $15.24 share price divided by $1.31 of 2024 estimated FFO spots it at a forward multiple of 11.6X. Peers go for 14.6X to 22.2X.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

The sector has ample embedded growth so it should trade at high multiples. Flagship also has ample forward growth so I think it should also trade at a high multiple.

In my opinion, fair value for MH REITs in general would be around 18X with company specific adjustments for various parameters. While Flagship has just as much growth and a solid balance sheet locked in at cheap fixed rates to protect from interest rates, its fair value does get knocked for two things:

Small size- At well under $1B, Flagship has not yet achieved fully efficient scale. International complexity- The domicile being different than the locations of the properties makes it a challenge for investors of any location.

As such, I think Flagship will consistently trade at a discount to peers. I view fair value at about 15X FFO or just under $20 per share.

Catalysts For Realizing Fair Value

I see two catalysts:

Growth starved market- Just about anything growthy has already been bid up to extremely high multiples leaving a dearth of stocks in the GARP space (growth at a reasonable price). With moderate to high growth and a cheap multiple, Flagship is a rare breed. Gravity- A concept which refers to the pull of market price toward fundamental fair value. Unlike gravity in physics, this pull gets stronger the greater the distance. Prices naturally fluctuate but as they get too far from fundamentally proper pricing, they get pulled back in. At 62% of NAV, Flagship has reached a pricing level where I think it would be difficult to deviate much further and there should be significant upward bias in price movement.

Risks And Difficulties Of Investing In Flagship

One should be aware of both the fundamental and trading risks. Fundamental risks are going to be similar to those of the sector. The ability to continue to raise rates will be helped or hurt by the state of employment in low to mid income jobs. Higher mortgage rates will tend to tilt forward volumes toward the rental model while lower mortgage rates make buying more likely. Neither is clearly better for Flagship, but the company does seem to have a strong preference for the model of selling homes and renting the lots. Manufactured housing has been around for a long time and is generally a fairly stable business, especially when the competing supply is low.

More specific to Flagship, investors should be aware of the trading difficulties. Here is a screenshot of my streamer around 12:45 EST on 9/26/23. MHCUF has traded one share while everything else has traded thousands or millions of shares.

Source: E-Trade streamer intraday 9/26/23

FLG.UN and FLG.U are somewhat low volume and if you are trading the foreign ordinary MHCUF it is extremely low volume. This is a stock that must be traded cautiously. Use limit orders and wait for the price to come to you. The spread between bid and ask is around $1 per share and if one enters a market order it could bust through that initial ask and you could be paying $3 or even $10 extra per share. DO NOT use market orders when trading this stock.

For these sorts of issues, I buy slowly over a period of weeks. I don't want to move the market and with enough patience, the low liquidity is beneficial rather than harmful. If I as a buyer am more patient than a seller, the large bid/ask spread works in my favor, affording picking up shares well below the "stabilized" market price.

The Bottom Line

Flagship is a solid company with a strong growth trajectory and highly opportunistic valuation.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.