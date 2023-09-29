Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
OpenAI's Valuation Is Poised To Triple With Forthcoming Tender Offer

Sep. 29, 2023 5:28 PM ETNVDA, MSFT
Luckbox Magazine
Summary

  • OpenAI's valuation is expected to triple in a forthcoming tender offer, increasing from $30 billion to $80-90 billion.
  • Microsoft, which purchased a stake in OpenAI earlier this year, will see its stake rise from $15 billion to $40-45 billion.
  • The demand for AI-focused computing power has benefited Nvidia, whose shares have risen by nearly 200% this year.

Artificial intelligence touch screen

Laurence Dutton

By Andrew Prochnow

The creator of ChatGPT-OpenAI-isn't yet publicly traded, but the company's valuation is poised to triple as part of a forthcoming tender offer.

OpenAI is expected to conduct a share offering in the near future which

Luckbox magazine, the control freak's guide to life, money and probability, provides entrepreneurs, active investors and risk-takers articles that educate, entertain and serve up actionable advice.

