Tesla Stock: Massively Overvalued By Every Reasonable Metric

Sep. 29, 2023 5:34 PM ET Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)
Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. CEO Elon Musk has confidently claimed that the company will reach 20 million annual vehicle sales by 2030.
  • Analysts warn of difficulties in achieving this growth, with downside risks to earnings expectations and overestimation of Tesla's growth potential.
  • Tesla's current valuation is significantly higher than what can be justified by its automotive business alone, and its non-automotive enterprises face challenges.

Elon Musk Shareholder Lawsuit Trial Continues In San Francisco

Justin Sullivan

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has grown at a rapid clip over the past several years, with deliveries rising at a blistering pace year after year. The company delivered just over 100,000 vehicles in 2017; in 2022, it delivered 1.3 million. Tesla has

John Engle profile picture
John Engle
6.6K Followers
Investment professional specializing in deep value opportunities, growth plays, special situations (long + short) across a range of asset classes and industries.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (17)

P
Puffy1983
Today, 5:59 PM
Comments (32)
I especially liked the capitol letters at the start of each word in the heading.
Very scary
DCata profile picture
DCata
Today, 5:55 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1)
John Engle seems like he has no idea what he’s talking about and writes clickbait rather than a well thought out well researched article
e
easyxpress
Today, 5:50 PM
Premium
Comments (258)
This seems more like a political and totally misinformed article, as I would expect CNN may pull a piece like this.
John Engle profile picture
John Engle
Today, 5:53 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.55K)
@easyxpress When did math become "political"?
C
Cypherclass
Today, 5:57 PM
Premium
Comments (23)
@easyxpress very true… maybe something to do with the recent news
FirstFIREWealth profile picture
FirstFIREWealth
Today, 5:47 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.28K)
Don't forget Dojo and Optimus Prime! Long. See you at $500
John Engle profile picture
John Engle
Today, 5:54 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.55K)
@FirstFIREWealth Yes we can't forget the hottest new vaporware.
C
Cypherclass
Today, 5:56 PM
Premium
Comments (23)
@FirstFIREWealth Optimus is a paradigm shift moment in the modern era… TSLA still has 10X in it at current prices
kowaco profile picture
kowaco
Today, 5:43 PM
Premium
Comments (9)
I'd say short it then
P
Pradiyie
Today, 5:43 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.09K)
Tsla is buy and hold for ever!
T
Think_Ahead
Today, 5:42 PM
Comments (1.55K)
lol. This guy still at it?
John Engle profile picture
John Engle
Today, 5:44 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.55K)
@Think_Ahead Seemed like an opportune time for an update.
TrendFox profile picture
TrendFox
Today, 5:41 PM
Premium
Comments (1.85K)
Yawn — Expensive relative to what competitor? Your qualititative assessment leads me to believe that Market sees something you’re missing, a potential catalyst.
C
ColonizeMars
Today, 5:38 PM
Premium
Comments (21)
Massive words on title lol.

Sounds like FUD ahead of deliveries which are already processed in with the recent 20-30% drop.
FormerFarmer42 profile picture
FormerFarmer42
Today, 5:45 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3)
@ColonizeMars 100% - He writes Tesla bashing articles every few months but doesn't mention Dojo - Optimus or a number of other revenue drivers for the company.
John Engle profile picture
John Engle
Today, 5:46 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.55K)
@ColonizeMars I agree the inevitable deliveries miss is probably priced in at this point; my concern (and the subject of this article) is the longer-term ability of Tesla to meet the wild expectations the market has had baked into the stock for years.
