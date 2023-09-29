Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Time To Cautiously Start Kicking The Tires On VinFast

Sep. 29, 2023 5:38 PM ETVinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS)2 Comments
Summary

  • VinFast, the Vietnamese automaker, is now starting to be an interesting investment opportunity after its stock went on a wild ride, shortly after its US stock market debut.
  • One major potential that VinFast has as a Vietnamese carmaker is that it may be able to avoid the geopolitical wars facing most other EV makers in major markets.
  • Some of its internal potential pitfalls include some technical issues, as well as a poor price/range offer, while external issues include an increasingly saturated EV market.
  • I bought some VinFast stock, very cautiously, and I am prepared to buy more if it goes down to around $8/share, while if it goes up from here, I will just ride the market on my existing position.

Investment Thesis

Having skipped the expected wild ride shortly after its US stock market debut, I am finally ready to start looking at VinFast (NASDAQ:VFS) stock. It is currently down about 85% from its highs, but that on its own

My name is Zoltan Ban,  I have a BA in economics. I am a personal investor with over a decade and a half of active trading experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VFS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

M
Matt1164
Today, 5:43 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (239)
I remember thinking I short this stock after the ipo but didn’t and totally forgot about it. Thanks for the heads up I’m going to some up
Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
Today, 5:46 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.71K)
@Matt1164 Thank you for your comment. A short, shortly after the IPO would have made perfect sense.
