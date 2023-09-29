Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MicroStrategy: The Stock Is Better Than A Bitcoin ETF

Sep. 29, 2023 5:44 PM ETMicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)BTC-USD, MARA, RIOT
Acutel
Summary

  • MSTR has outperformed major assets and indices since it launched its Bitcoin strategy 3 years ago and started using excess cash and equity and debt fundraising to accumulate Bitcoin.
  • Given the number of Bitcoins held and the pace of accumulation, MSTR will likely offer investors better returns than a spot Bitcoin ETF, assuming the SEC approves the pending applications.
  • MSTR's downside risk is limited by the fact that it has a core software business whose performance is not influenced by Bitcoin's price fluctuations.
  • Investors still need to be aware of the risks, including the heavy reliance on debt and stock issuances to fund Bitcoin purchases.

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency concept

The Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) prolonged delay to render a formal decision on several spot Bitcoin (BTC-USD) ETF proposals, including submissions from applicants such as BlackRock (BLK) and Invesco (IVZ), is disappointing news

This article was written by

Acutel
We are global investors who invest in good companies at fair valuation and speculate on all else, subject to the risk exposure we can afford

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIOT, MARA, MSTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

