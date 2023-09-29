ImagineGolf

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) is a Canadian Oil and Natural Gas producer with a $72 billion market cap. The Company is focused primarily in Canada but also has operations in the North Sea and Africa. In the second quarter of 2023, the company averaged daily production of 1,194 MBOE. Of that production, 513,000 barrels per day is derived from its oil sands where it produces what they call synthetic crude oil (SCO).

This is the company's flagship asset, its oil sands play in Alberta, Canada. Oil sands is a term used to describe a mixture of sand and bitumen which is a hydrocarbon that at room temperature, is nearly solid, similar to tar. Therefore, the oil doesn't flow from it and in order to extract the oil, the deposits near the surface are typically mined and not drilled. Despite the bitumen's thickness at room temperature, a refining process is applied that converts the bitumen to heavy crude oil.

Canada's Athabasca oil sands is one of, if not the largest oil sands deposits in the world and is also the most developed. The Canadian Oil Sands span an area of 142,000 square kilometers of which only a little over 1,000 square kilometers is being mined. Production from the Athabasca oil sands began in 1967 when a company called The Great Canadian Oil Sands began operations which today is known as Suncor (SU).

Canadian Natural Resources has been active in learning and perfecting the process to extract oil from oil sands since the 1990s. They made a large acquisition in 2017 where they became 70% owner and operator of Shell's oil sands operation.

Canadian Natural Resources' Strategy

Canadian Natural Resources management team focuses on excelling in these "four pillars" to manage the company well.

Maintaining a strong balance sheet. Rate of return for shareholders. Growing asset development and capital efficiency. Acquisitions.

The second bullet is something that should take care of itself if the other three are managed well, which I would argue creates more of a three-legged stool. However, the management is focused on generating that rate of return for shareholders through growth, dividends, and share buybacks. As we will see below, the company has an aggressive goal for its balance sheet as well which will reduce leverage in this new, higher interest-rate environment.

Balancing the Four Pillars (Canadian Natural Resources Q2 Presentation)

The company has a deep inventory of assets and the highest reserves of natural gas in Canada, highlighting its diversified portfolio. When natural gas turns around once again, it will be positioned to capitalize on it.

Total Reserves CNQ vs Other Companies (Q2 Presentation)

When investing in Canadian Natural Resources, one of the most important things to understand is the difference between shale oil wells and oil-sand oil deposits. In the slide below, Canada Natural Resources tries to paint the picture that their position in the oil sands has several advantages over shale oil positions. Naturally, slides like these are made to tell a story. I will go through these bullet points and add my commentary to them. In order to provide some hard facts to my commentary, below I will provide some objective numbers in the "Cash Flow Comparison Section" further down in the article.

Shale Vs. Oil Sands

High Decline Rates - This is true. Shale oil experiences high decline rates. However, this ignores that shale wells receive most of their return on capital at the beginning of the production curve. What comes later in the production curve is considered gravy to shale oil & gas wells. And when it comes to time value of money, the faster you receive a return on capital, the better.

- This is true. Shale oil experiences high decline rates. However, this ignores that shale wells receive most of their return on capital at the beginning of the production curve. What comes later in the production curve is considered gravy to shale oil & gas wells. And when it comes to time value of money, the faster you receive a return on capital, the better. More Reservoir Risk - I found a definition for reservoir risk online where it was defined as the potential negative impacts of reservoir management decisions on the technical, economic, environmental, and social aspects of the project. Yes, there is more reservoir risk with shale oil wells.

- I found a definition for reservoir risk online where it was defined as the potential negative impacts of reservoir management decisions on the technical, economic, environmental, and social aspects of the project. Yes, there is more reservoir risk with shale oil wells. Reserve Replacement Risk - This is true, however, I suspect that proactive companies will always have plenty of attractive projects far into the future. In the age of shale oil, I don't become concerned with reserve replacement risk. See next bullet point.

- This is true, however, I suspect that proactive companies will always have plenty of attractive projects far into the future. In the age of shale oil, I don't become concerned with reserve replacement risk. See next bullet point. Shorter Reserve Life - This is true as well. However, when shale oil was first discovered, the percentage of oil that was getting extracted from the shale has continued to increase as knowledge and technology improves. My prediction is that this will continue to increase over time. This will create attractive capital projects in existing shale plays for decades to come.

None of my points above should be used to discredit the oil sands project as a legitimate project. It certainly is a legitimate capital project and it does have some attractive attributes relative to shale oil. However, I am not quite ready to claim that oil sands is a superior investment relative to shale oil.

Shale Oil vs Oil Sands (Q2 Presentation Canadian Natural Resources)

Here, the company highlights the further advantages that comes with maintaining oil sands production versus shale oil production.

Once more, the primary thing that this slide ignores is the fact that the thing that makes shale oil wells an attractive investment is the burst of oil that comes in the beginning. For those who understand the time value of money, a sharply declining oil well is not a concern if your return of capital already came at the beginning of the capital investment. Any maintenance required as the shale oil well declines will be administered as long as it is profitable to do so.

Nonetheless, Canadian Natural Resources wants you to know that maintaining oil production is much more economical in oil sands versus shale oil. And to be fair, this is something investors should consider as important. That's because as an investor, if oil sands deliver better returns, that's where we should invest, and vice versa. I'm a little biased towards shale oil, but as we will see below in my comparison, both present compelling investments.

Shale Well vs Oil Sands (Q2 Presentation)

Canadian Natural Resources has a diverse asset base. Their biggest source of production is their synthetic crude oil (SCO), and in total, oil makes up over 70 percent of their production profile which is a big positive in this environment where oil is priced more expensively relative to the energy it contains. However, they also have significant natural gas production for the day that natural gas prices come into closer parity with oil prices. As I highlight in several of my articles, I believe natural gas will come closer in line with oil over the long term in large part thanks to digital blockchain currencies.

Canadian Natural Resources Production Profile (Q2 Presentation)

This slide demonstrates the growth potential that Canadian Natural Resources believes is possible from their current assets. They believe they can grow natural gas production by almost double and their liquids production by around 2.5 times. This presents a compelling investment thesis if they can execute their plan.

Future Total Development Potential (Q2 Presentation Canadian Natural Resources)

Balance Sheet and Returns to Shareholders

The company stated in its recent quarterly release that they are moving towards a "net debt" level of $10 billion. Net debt is a term that means their total debt less any cash held on the balance sheet would equal $10 billion. Currently, their total debt is $27.5 billion, but their net debt is roughly $22 million. In this higher interest rate environment, this is another example where companies are forced to wisely become more conservative with their balance sheets.

Balance Sheet Trend

2019 2020 2021 2022 Q2 2022 Assets 60,163.0 59,159.7 60,627.3 56,236.9 56,735.3 Debt 33,215.5 33,712.1 31,410.9 28,041.7 27,564.1 Debt-to Assets .55 .57 .52 .50 .49 Click to enlarge

Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources currently has a strong 4% dividend. The company has had 23 consecutive years of dividend increases, with a compound annual growth rate of approximately 21% over that period of time. Maintaining this dividend will continue to be important to the company.

2022 Initiatives (Q2 Presentation)

Canadian Natural Resources Compared to EOG Resources

Canadian Natural Resources' Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash flow has been growing steadily since 2018 as you can see by this chart. Since 2018, operating cash flow has grown at an annualized rate of over 8% while their capex each year has increased annually by 4%. This differential has provided free cash flow which has grown at 11% annually.

I'm particularly impressed by how Canadian Natural Resources has grown their Operating Cash Flow with a relatively steady amount of capital expenditure each year. Of course oil prices have increased since 2018, but this perhaps goes to highlight the fact that they alluded to in their presentation, where the required maintenance to maintain production is much lower for their oil sands production.

Canadian Natural Resources Cash Flow and Share Price Performance

(USD) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 TTM 2023 Operating Cash Flow 7,414 6,799 3,705 11,449 14,322 11,083 Less: CapEx (3,253) (2,779) (2,012) (3,553) (3,793) (3,920) Free Cash Flow 4,161 4,020 1,693 7,896 10,529 7,163 Share Price Dec 31 $24 $32 $24 $42 $56 $56 Click to enlarge

EOG Resources Comparison

I wanted to test Canadian Natural Resources claims that oil sands production is advantageous to shale oil production. If their claim is correct, we should see greater growth rates in their operating cash flow versus a company that drills primarily shale oil wells. I'm using EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) because it is a company with a $75 billion market cap whereas CNR has a $72 billion market cap and so it presents two similarly sized companies. This should give us a fairly good comparison between oil sand wells and shale oil wells.

Now, here we see that EOG has been able to grow its Operating Cash Flow on a similar trajectory as Canadian Oil Sands and has been able to keep CapEx very steady while doing so. However, EOG required greater levels of CapEx to achieve similar results. It will be interesting to watch these two companies in the coming years to see which one grows faster.

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 TTM 2023 Operating Cash Flow 7,769 8,163 5,008 8,791 11,093 13,749 Less: CapEx (6,077) (6,422) (3,465) (3,850) (5,000) (5,712) Free Cash Flow 1,692 1,741 1,543 4,941 6,093 8,036 Share Price 12/31 $88 $83 $50 $89 $130 $114 Click to enlarge

Annualized Growth Rates Comparison

First, allow me to acknowledge that this comparison isn't going to speak broadly to the shale oil business. EOG Resources is a marquee operator and so there is some "cherry-picking" on my part to compare them to EOG Resources. Nonetheless, I think this somewhat proves that Canadian Natural Resources and the oil sand deposits compare very favorably to the shale oil strategy. Furthermore, when you compare the share price performance of the two companies, the market has preferred Canadian Natural Resources.

2018 to TTM 2023 EOG Resources Canadian Natural Resources Operating CF Annualized Growth Rate 12.09% 8.37% Capex Annualized Growth -1.23% 3.80% Free CF Annualized Growth 36.56% 11.48% Annualized Share Price Growth (2018 to Current) 5.3% 18.4% Click to enlarge

Let's look at the valuation relative to different metrics to see which one is valued higher. From the metrics below, we can see that EOG Resources is receiving a higher valuation relative to Canadian Natural Resources. Canadian Natural Resources has had a strong run in its share price over the past few years and so I thought perhaps it was overvalued, but this shows the opposite.

Current Valuation Comparison*

EOG Resources Canadian Natural Resources Price-to-Book Value 2.86x 2.49x Price-to-Revenue 2.53x 2.31x Price-to-Operating Cash Flow 6.80x 5.03x Click to enlarge

*Using FY2022 Results and current share price

Conclusion

Canadian Natural Resources is a company that has a unique strategy inside the oil and gas sector. They are primarily driving value from the Canadian Oil Sands in Alberta, Canada. For me to wrap my mind around this company, I wanted to compare it to a company that is more familiar to me, EOG Resources.

It's important to compare investments because investing is a game of options. I can put my money here or I can put my money over there. If our macro outlook is bullish for hydrocarbons, then it becomes a matter of comparison among the companies to determine which one is going to give us the better leverage to our macro hypothesis.

From time to time, I'm going to continue to create a comparison between Canadian Natural Resources and EOG Resources to track how they are performing relative to one another. As I've already mentioned, these are similarly sized companies with exposure to different strategies in the oil and gas exploration sector. Right now, they compare very closely to one another, but I am very interested to see how the next couple of years play out to see if one separates itself from the other or if they continue on similar paths.

Canadian Natural Resources is currently a Strong Buy.