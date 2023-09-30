Wall Street Breakfast Catalyst Watch: Today's Market Vs. 2018

Perry Spring/iStock via Getty Images

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Catalyst watch for the week of October 1. Seeking Alpha Senior Executive Editor Kim Khan on a notable catalyst for the week, Nonfarm Payrolls. (00:26) He also takes note of the research that evaluates how today’s market compares to the 2018/2019 government shutdown. (02:34) Julie gives a brief earnings preview of Constellation Brands (STZ). (01:37)

Julie Morgan: Kim, next week is the beginning of the month, so it's obvious what we're talking about, right?

Kim Khan: Yeah, that's right. It's Nonfarm Payrolls time again. The September report happening because of the calendar a little later in the month of October. The consensus is currently for a rise of 163,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls, that would show a trend of a weakening labor market, which is something that the Fed wants to see, but there's a lot of moving parts with this jobs report.

And right now, the jobless claims data we got, we just got another one today, the day we record this. It's staying stubbornly low, around 200,000 for weekly initial claims, but then there's a lot of things with the strike actions and how that's affecting applications for jobless benefits and also affected labor market as a whole, and that's not really captured in these numbers. So there's a little difficulty there.

And then from a Fed perspective, you've also got kind of an interesting one where they're meeting on November 1. So we get this jobs report. And then two days after the Fed decision, there's another jobs report, which we've got to think that they know something about. So from an investor perspective, even if you're focusing on this jobs report, you want to get the full picture of what the Fed is seeing when they meet in November.

JM: So one of the companies that's reporting next week, we have quite a few consumer brands reporting next week. Now when you think about Constellation Brands, think Corona, Modelo, and Kim Crawford wine brands, among others, of course. So Clark Schultz said that it would be interesting to find out what the company says about its U.S. market share. The latest report from Nielsen on retail channel sales showed alcohol preferences and consumers are changing. And Constellation Brands saw double-digit sales again compared to a year ago, although the pace has slowed slightly from the 12-week trend.

Another article I'll point you to notes that Wells Fargo is adding to positions in its Signature Picks Portfolio and Constellation Brands is included in that portfolio. Again, Constellation Brands reports on October 5th and, of course, we will cover it. I'm linking both articles in the transcript for this podcast.

Now, Kim, let's talk about another topic that we cannot avoid this week, a government shutdown.

KK: Well, it looks like there is a government shutdown on the cards. Progress is certainly not being made in the house towards passing a continuing resolution or any of the preliminary spending bills that would need to be done at the time of recording four days away. So, next week, we could be in the midst of a government shutdown very easily.

Setting aside the politics that are driving that, we want to look at it from a market perspective. And there's a lot of research just talking about what happened the last time there was a major government shutdown, and that was December 2018 to January 2019. So it went from late December to late January that time.

And GDP-wise, JPMorgan is saying that their economists say that for every week the government's shut down, GDP growth is down by 0.1%. That doesn't seem like a lot, but that is a lot of money when you're thinking about the total GDP of the United States.

But on the other side, most of that gets regained once the government opens back up again, and that's what they found during the 2018, 2019 shutdown. They found that in total, it shut down GDP by $11 billion and $3 billion of that was unrecoverable by spending after the government reopened.

On the stock market and another interesting kind of give and take, if you will, stocks sold off sharply going into the possible shutdown became more likely. So before the shutdown, kept selling off a bit when the government shut down and furloughed workers. And then during the shutdown time started rising. So by early February, the stock market was kind of back where it was, and it had recovered all its shutdown gains.

Another difference actually is interesting is in the bond market, where usually rates have fallen going into a government shutdown about concerns about economic stability and growth without a functioning paid government as it were. This time, we've seen rates really go up sharply, especially in the long end of the treasury curve. So we've got now the 10-year yield above 4.65%.

And so JPMorgan again is saying that given the Fed's hawkish hold at the last meeting and investors being skittish about duration supply, but the government shutdown might even drive yields higher. And that could really weigh on stocks doing any kind of rebound while the shutdown happens if rates are really kind of pushing 4.7%, 4.8% of the 10-year.

JM: So looking at this from an investor's point of view, what would you say?

KK: As an investor, if you're looking at, to play the broader market on a government shutdown, it's going to be very difficult to kind of gauge when the negotiations are and you're going to see a lot of choppiness. So a lot of advice might be to kind of stake your positions out and hold through what's going to be a volatile and choppy time, then see where we are once we emerge from a shutdown.

I don't think anybody thinks that the government is not going to reopen in a reasonably timely manner, of course, it could happen. But I think that the four or five weeks is a good gauge for how much it takes people to iron things out and take their stand on different issues.

JM: So definitely stay tied to Seeking Alpha because we will update you as the talks progress. Kim, is there anything else you want to add?

KK: No. I'm looking forward to Constellation Brands though. Yeah, it is interesting to see how beer tastes have changed in my lifetime. I remember when nobody was drinking the Modelo, didn't even know what it was and now it's like the beer choice everywhere.