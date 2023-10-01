Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Horizon Technology Finance: 10% Tech And Life Science Yield, Monthly Payer

Oct. 01, 2023 9:15 AM ETHorizon Technology Finance (HRZN)4 Comments
Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Horizon Technology Finance Corp. is a business development company that focuses on high-yielding investments in the tech and life science sectors.
  • The company's portfolio is primarily invested in expansion-stage tech and life science companies, with a smaller allocation to early-stage and later-stage firms.
  • HRZN has seen strong earnings growth, benefiting from rising interest rates and the pullback of banks from commercial loans. The company also maintains a strong dividend coverage rate.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus. Learn More »

Heavy Industry Manufacturing Factory: Scientist in Sterile Coverall Walking with Laptop Computer, Examining Industrial CNC Machine Settings and Configuring Production Functionality.

gorodenkoff

Looking for high-yield tech and/or life science investments? While these two sectors aren't known for attractive dividend yields, there are still ways you can earn high-yield income from them.

One way is to invest in certain business development

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations.

We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings.

We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else.

There's currently a 20% discount and a 2-week Free Trial for new members.

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
38.29K Followers
Robert Hauver, MBA, aka “Double Dividend Stocks” was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years and has been investing for more than 30 years. He focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles and he leads the investing group Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus he scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10% or more, backed by strong earnings. Features include: a portfolio with up to 40 holdings at a time including links to associated articles, a dividend calendar, weekly research articles, exclusive ideas, and trade alerts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in HRZN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

S
Seeburto
Today, 9:33 AM
Premium
Comments (4.19K)
Timely article!
Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Today, 11:17 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (5.59K)
@Seeburto
Thanks for reading and commenting.
DDS
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:23 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.42K)
I have been an investor in HRZN before. In the BDC sector, it's fairly small. I much prefer to be invested in the two largest publicly traded BDCs, namely FSK and ARCC. FSK is currently in the Top 5 in our family's main portfolio of 28 stocks. That's a very high level of conviction when you consider that only our investments in EPD, JPM, GOOG and PFE are larger in size, and that our investments in AVGO and CB are slightly smaller than our investment in FSK. My primary thesis is that the huge 19% discount to NAV at which FSK trades will shrink as investors become increasingly comfortable with FSK's improved underwriting criteria that are driving profits, NAV and distributions higher.
Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Today, 11:17 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (5.59K)
@ndardick
Thanks for your input. Long FSK.
DDS
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.