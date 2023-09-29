Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
S&P 500 Earnings Yield Hits Highest Level Since Mid-May '23

Brian Gilmartin, CFA
Summary

  • Today, the last trading day of September ’23 and the 3rd quarter, and given the tough August and September, the S&P 500 earnings yield has jumped to 5.43%, a level not seen since mid-May ’23.
  • The expected 4th quarter ’23 S&P 500 growth rate has jumped to +12.7%, the highest expected growth rate for S&P 500 EPS in calendar 2023.
  • The S&P 500 is facing much easier EPS compares in the next few quarters.

In late July ’23, the S&P 500 earnings yield was scraping 5% as noted within this earnings update from July 28th ’23. Today, the last trading day of September ’23 and the 3rd quarter, and given the tough August and September, the S&P

Brian Gilmartin, CFA
D
DadRuss72
Yesterday, 9:01 PM
Good article. I’m no expert. But You haven’t gotten into downward earnings revisions because of the rapidly digressing consumer confidence.
