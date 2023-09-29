Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (POCI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.61K Followers

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 28, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Robert Blum - Lytham Partners, LLC

Joseph Forkey - President and Chief Executive Officer

Wayne Coll - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Precision Optics Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Robert Blum with Lytham Partners. Please go ahead.

Robert Blum

All right. Thank you very much, Gary, and thank you to everyone joining us on today's call. As the operator mentioned, we're just here to discuss Precision Optics' fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results for the period ending June 30, 2023.

With us on the call representing the company today are Dr. Joe Forkey, Precision Optics' President and Chief Executive Officer; and Wayne Coll, the company's Chief Financial Officer. At the conclusion of today's prepared remarks, we'll open the call for a question-and-answer session. Today's conference call is also being webcast with the replay capabilities available both through the webcast as well as through dial-in instruction, the details of both were included in today's press release.

Before we open with prepared remarks, we submit for the record the following statements. Statements made by the management team of Precision Optics during the course of this conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.