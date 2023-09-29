Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Standard Chartered: A Rising Tide Lifts All Boats

Sep. 29, 2023 10:08 PM ETStandard Chartered PLC (SCBFF), SCBFY
Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.05K Followers

Summary

  • Standard Chartered has struggled for years to generate meaningful profitability, but the advent of higher interest rates has given it a major boost.
  • Near-term earnings and profitability will be more subdued, and 2024 targets of an 11% return on tangible equity will need a bit of cooperation from the macroenvironment.
  • My main concern is that this bank looks more exposed than some peers, should a downturn turn out more severe than anticipated.
  • Nevertheless, at 0.7x tangible book value these shares still look on the cheap side.

Standard Chartered sign located Marina Bay Financial Center, Singapore

tang90246/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's said that a rising tide lifts all boats, and nowhere is that expression more apt than at Standard Chartered (OTCPK:SCBFY) (OTCPK:SCBFF). This London-listed, but mainly Asia-focused bank has had major issues

This article was written by

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.05K Followers
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.