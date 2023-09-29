Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Inflation Slows, But Higher Savings Mean A Resilient Consumer

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.25K Followers

Summary

  • The Fed's favoured measure of inflation undershot expectations and has boosted the case for the Fed not hiking rates in the current quarter.
  • Huge upward revisions to houshold savings suggests the consumer can remain more resilient than we thought likely, and supports the case for the Fed keeping monetary policy tighter for longer.
  • The US personal income and spending report contains lots of numbers, but the August 0.1% month-on-month core PCE deflator print catches the eye.

Inflation

JLGutierrez

By James Knightley, Chief International Economist

The Fed's favoured measure of inflation undershot expectations and has boosted the case for the Fed not hiking rates in the current quarter. But huge upward revisions to houshold savings suggests the consumer

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.25K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.