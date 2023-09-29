Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Crawford United: M&A And Efficiency Efforts Make It A Buy

Sep. 29, 2023 11:30 PM ETCrawford United Corporation (CRAWA)
CW Capital profile picture
CW Capital
23 Followers

Summary

  • Crawford United Corporation has made appealing acquisitions, which could benefit its corporate valuation.
  • The company has a solid balance sheet with a current ratio of more than 1x and manageable debt.
  • Pricing strategies and efficiency initiatives are expected to drive further growth and enhance operating profit margins.

Gagnant, célébration et pluie d’argent avec une femme noire et pulvérisation d’argent, d’investissement ou de richesse. Réalisation, succès et profit avec une jeune femme excitée après avoir gagné au loto, au cashback ou à la promotion

PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Crawford United Corporation (OTCPK:CRAWA) communicated two appealing acquisitions. In addition, management recently noted operating profit margin growth thanks to efficiency initiatives in the commercial air handling equipment segment. In my view, successful pricing strategies to fight inflation and

This article was written by

CW Capital profile picture
CW Capital
23 Followers
I worked for a large investment group for some years. Right now, I only take care of my stocks. I do valuation models, and focus on FCF growth. You can contact met if you need more information about my articles, and my models. I am not a financial adviser. I do not give readers financial advice. The information I offer does not constitute financial advice or recommendation and should not be considered as such.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRAWA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.