Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PDD's Netflix Moment: Agriculture Revolution Beyond E-Commerce

Sep. 30, 2023 12:58 AM ETPDD Holdings Inc. (PDD)2 Comments
LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
930 Followers

Summary

  • E-commerce giant PDD is poised to disrupt the trillion-dollar agriculture industry in China through data-driven insights and technology-enabled growth optimization.
  • The company is leveraging big data analytics, AI, and machine learning to identify consumer food preferences and develop high-demand produce strains.
  • Beijing's current backing of high-tech agricultural advancements aligns with PDD's vision.
  • In addition, we think the marketplace model is currently significantly undervalued by investors.

Asian young male farm using digital tablet and checking cantaloupe in organic farm

Asia-Pacific Images Studio/E+ via Getty Images

Chinese Agriculture's Upcoming Revolution

A revolution in Chinese agriculture is brewing, and it's not coming from the farms. Surprisingly, e-commerce giant PDD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) may be poised to disrupt the trillion-dollar industry

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
930 Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

d
dannompls
Today, 1:06 AM
Premium
Comments (207)
I am long PDD, but it doesnt seem like an AI app to determine consumer preferences is revolutionary when consumer preferences have been easily determined by observing what sells vs what doesnt. This timeless method of deciding what to grow is as old as the first market that ever sold food.
Skagit profile picture
Skagit
Today, 1:33 AM
Premium
Comments (3.26K)
@dannompls

Ah, but this time with AI designed shovels.

My concern would be that while China surely needs lots of food to feed everyone, these intensive farming techniques (as pictured) only work in economies that have high enough real wages to support the additional costs. Telling young workers to go back to the farms would seem like more of a way to cool down the real estate problems caused by telling all the kids to go to the shiny new cities.

I don't know if the Chinese consumer is different than the American consumer but our produce, such as tomatoes, is bred for appearance, uniformity of ripeness and shipping qualities rather than the taste consumers want. We can buy pretty peaches all year long but only good ones for about two months in the summer.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.