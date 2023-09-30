Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

HubSpot: Sell This Pricey Stock With Decelerating Revenue Growth

Sep. 30, 2023 1:01 AM ETHubSpot, Inc. (HUBS)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.63K Followers

Summary

  • HubSpot's share price has risen over 70% this year despite the tech sector correction.
  • Revenue growth has decelerated and interest rates are rising, raising concerns about HubSpot's valuation (>9x FY24 revenue).
  • Wall Street analysts expect aggressive growth from HubSpot, but the company's growth has already slowed and billings points to further deceleration ahead.
  • HubSpot fell out of the "Rule of 40" club in Q2.

View of the Hubspot office and other buildings in Dublin, Ireland

Wirestock

Right now, the consensus outlook for interest rates is that they're only going to march higher - at least in the short term. With risk-free 5% yields as an appealing alternative, it's a small wonder that barely-profitable tech stocks have taken losses on the

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.63K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.