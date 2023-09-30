Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NextEra Energy Partners: Want To Catch The Falling Knives? Why You Should Be Wary

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Unitholders in NextEra Energy Partners have experienced a massive selloff, with NEP plunging to levels last seen in the COVID lows.
  • The downgrade in valuation is justified as investors reassess NEP's growth prospects and seek other income investment opportunities.
  • NEP's forward distribution yield has risen markedly to 11.6%, causing investors to question if its forward distribution could be slashed.
  • I assess that significant pessimism is reflected against NEP's growth prospects, leading to an "A" valuation grade. However, it could be a value trap at this juncture.
  • Income investors considering buying the significant dip in NEP must be cautious. I urge investors to allow the selling fervor to reach exhaustion first. For now, patience is necessary.
  • I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Investors are trading stocks. In the electronic market through computer.

iantfoto

Unitholders in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) have suffered the worst hammering since the COVID pandemic, leading to NEP's March 2020 lows at the $29 level.

Incredibly, the significant guidance downgrade highlighted by NEP CEO John Ketchum led to

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
28.13K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying growth companies, market trends and growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for aggressive investors seeking to capitalize on high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

M
M8Ultra
Today, 9:06 AM
Premium
Comments (31)
“Funny” that management was still guiding for 12-15 percent growth 2 months ago and Seeking Alpha authors were giving it a Strong Buy rating. As a retiree holding NEP and WPC I’m not laughing. Management had to have seen the writing on the wall in July.
georgefelix75 profile picture
georgefelix75
Today, 8:41 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.57K)
The stock is selling near the 10 yr low of $25. Imo more upside than downside here but a looming Div cut could provide a last washout burst to the downside.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:35 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.41K)
Lots of IFs and COULDs that support your cautionary tale. Have a great weekend.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.