Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Canadian Natural Resources: More Reliable Dividends Is Tough To Find

Sep. 30, 2023 1:53 AM ETCanadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ), CNQ:CA
Horizon Yield profile picture
Horizon Yield
118 Followers

Summary

  • Canadian Natural Resources Limited is a solid oil play in the Canadian oil industry, with low break-even oil prices and reliable earnings potential.
  • CNQ has a diverse asset portfolio, including oil sands mining, heavy oil, natural gas, and light oil and natural gas liquids, allowing it to tap into various segments of the energy market.
  • The company has a strong dividend track record, with 23 consecutive years of dividend increases, and a potential yield of over 5% is possible. CNQ is rated as a buy.

Trans Alaskan Pipeline

cweimer4

One of the most solid oil plays in the Canadian oil industry right now. The profit elves for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) break even at very low oil prices which means that CNQ is hedged very

This article was written by

Horizon Yield profile picture
Horizon Yield
118 Followers
Building a solid dividend income portfolio is incredibly rewarding. I focus on finding high-yielding buy sustainable opportunities across several markets and sectors. I heavily favor companies with historical raises and significant ones that are also benefiting from major market trends, creating even more favorable investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.