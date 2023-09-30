Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Carvana: Improving Setup (Rating Upgrade)

Sep. 30, 2023 2:23 AM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)
Summary

  • Carvana's share price has seen a sharp increase in FY 2023 due to improved operating fundamentals and cost-cutting measures.
  • The company has significantly improved its margin trends and is on track to achieve its long-term EBITDA margin goals.
  • However, Carvana's valuation is high relative to rivals, given that the company is not profitable and owes a ton of debt.
  • As a result, the risk profile remains unfavorable for investors, in my opinion.

Carvana"s Stock Price Jumps On The Company"s Debt Restructuring Plan

Justin Sullivan

Used-car dealer Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) has seen a sharp upward revaluation of its shares in the last couple of months which has been driven in part by improving operating fundamentals that included a change in the margin

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.65K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

